Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga, has announced that he's ready to spend the rest of his life with his fiancee, Eniola

The rapper announced his engagement with a beautiful video which is a compilation of cute moments in their relationship

Fans and colleagues of the musician have flooded the comment section on his page with congratulatory messages

Popular veteran rapper, Jude Abaga, aka MI Abaga has announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Eniola, with a beautiful video.

The musician who has been private about his love life revealed that it was time to share his little joy with the world.

MI and fiancee melt hearts with beautiful video

Source: Instagram

MI and Eniola started dating in December 2020 and the video he shared captured moments from the talking stage, to when Eniola agreed to be his woman and everything built up to the engagement.

"I’m a private person. But it’s time to share a little part of my joy with you. @eniolamafe and I met in Dec 2020 and straight away I knew I had found the one. I am excited to announce that we are getting married this year.. and we ask for your support and blessings as we embark on this journey together. ♥️ Thank you @deintefinejewelry for this amazing ring. To @fifehan for her support and guidance!"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians congratulate MI

bolanle:

"Congratulations "

adesuaetomi:

"Love it soooo much for you and Eniola."

jemimaosunde:

“Now I Dey your house with fat cow”❤️So so thrilled for you @mi_abaga !!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!!!!! Love you guys!"

aycomedian:

"It's about time brother. Let's do this.... congratulations "

kemiadetiba:

"Eniola is such a gem and a massive catch!! You're welcome On the serious - Wishing you both massive, epic JOY!!! I love... Love LOVE her ❤️ Congratulations to you two!!"

kaffydance:

"Awwwwwwnnnnnnn this is sooooo. Beautiful . Congrats."

Source: Legit.ng