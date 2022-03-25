A dedicated Burna Boy fan went the extra mile in showing his love for the Grammy-winning music superstar

The fan appeared to have tracked Burna Boy down to a club where he made an appearance and gifted him a shirt

Social media users had different things to say about a video showing the exchange with some saying the singer wouldn’t wear the shirt

Singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy may be strict when it comes to his interactions with fans but this doesn’t mean they are not willing to go the extra mile for him.

A video is currently making the rounds on social media that captured a dedicated fan’s brief but memorable encounter with the Twice as Tall singer.

Apparently, the individual had traced Burna Boy down to a club where he was expected to make an appearance.

Upon Burna’s arrival, the individual was quick to tap him and hand over a shirt to him. The singer who wasn't expecting the gift collected it and gestured in appreciation to the fan.

Watch the video as seen online below:

Social media users react to Burna's exchange with fan

musty_vii said:

"He appreciate am and he collect am nah the good thing be that."

dimzybaby said:

"This egbon Dey good mood today."

ola__real said:

"Fact say burna show appreciation means a lot ."

allybigworld said:

"The fan don do e part Sha ."

emmanuel.sol said:

"E sha collect am , which is what the dude want..."

i__xciii said:

"He sha appreciate am if nah you Shey you go wear am person whey you no sabi from anywhere."

