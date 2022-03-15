Korra Obidi was recently told by a fan to give her baby, Athena a good bath to ease her to sleep and the dancer did not like it

The new mum noted that people are allowed to share their two cents but they should not tell her what to do with her child or her life

The dancer noted that beyond being a public figure, she's also human and the unsolicited advice from people is starting to annoy her

Amid her current marital crisis, Korra Obidi is still living her life and she recently addressed some of her fans who had taken it upon themselves to tell her what to do.

In the video sighted online, Korra read a comment from someone who told her to give her baby, Athena who arrived some weeks ago a great bath and put her to sleep.

Korra replies to the fan

The mum of two noted that she does not appreciate people telling her what to do with her life and her child.

The dancer is fine with people sharing their two cents but they should not tell her what to do because it's starting to get her angry.

Beyond being a celebrity, the mum of two added that she is human before any other thing.

Nigerians react to Korra Obidi's address

jennifarian:

"No be you go tell us wetin we go do."

purityworld:

"Your online in-laws won’t be happy with this."

prankhottie:

"No be una bring family problem come here Allow us your in-laws to tell you what to do."

weightloss_abuja:

"Why will you get mad when your whole life is online. It's not possible."

ephriammargaret:

"When you brought it to SM what do you expect…. You guys should learn to keep your issues off the internet or else you will expect more."

Korra Obidi’s husband tags wives who refuse to apologise red flags

Korra Obidi's husband, Justin Dean got people talking on social media yet again after he decided to share his version of red flags.

The father of two shared a post on his Instagram story channel where he tagged people who refuse to apologise as red flags that should not be associated with.

Justin's list included friends, wives, and business associates.

