Burna Boy recently rewarded his loyal friend and crew member identified as King Manny with a new car, a Benz

King Manny took to his Instagram story channel with videos of the new car as he praised Burna Boy for being a great friend

While many people also commended the singer for the kind gesture, others urged him to pay the vendor who called him out recently

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently gave his long time friend and loyal gang member, King Manny, a new whip.

The singer rewarded his friend's loyalty with a new Benz, and Manny took to his Instagram story channel to show it off.

Burna Boy's friend praises him for admirable gesture Photo credit: @king_manny

Source: Instagram

Manny shared videos of the car and commended the singer for spending millions. In another video, the young man shared a quote that highlighted the essence of their friendship.

"Good friends come once in a life, not everybody has it. Highest odg."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's gesture

Burna Boy's gesture got people commending him as well, but quite a number of people urged him to pay the lady that called him out for refusing to pay for Port Harcourt-style fish and bole in London.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

shes_spotless:

"Odogwu Na The Spender."

spunkysessentials:

"Loyalty should be rewarded❤️❤️"

heleneneoche:

"❤️❤️❤️Loyalty is everything ✌️✌️❤️❤️"

kelvin_de_rhythm:

"Good friends come ones in a life, not everybody have it...... Mad words, so deep."

alstonhomes:

"Abeg remember pay that babe for bole. Thanks."

mtdcosmetics_:

"But him no gree pay for bole."

harry_glock2:

"What of the girl crying for her fish money."

ddgh7837:

"Burna one of the greatest to ever do it."

Burna Boy ready to give N4.6m for Port Harcourt Bole in London

Burna Boy is currently out of the country and the Anybody crooner took to his Instagram story to lament about the food he's been fed.

The singer said he would give N4.6m to have a delicious plate of bole from Port Harcourt in London.

According to him, if the bole came from anywhere close to Port Harcourt, he might marry the person who brings it to him in London.

Source: Legit.ng