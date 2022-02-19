Mercy Johnson has taken to social media to show off how many medals her three older kids won at their school's inter-house sports competition

The actress' children did well, won multiple awards and she could not help but show them off on social media

Mercy's last child also shared in the fun as she danced around in front of her siblings while their mum jumped around in the background

Mercy Johnson uses every opportunity to show off her beautiful kids and she recently had a reason to which she utilized to the maximum.

The actress kids participated in their school's inter-house sports competition and they won several medals.

In a video sighted on her page, Mercy arranged her three older kids in a single file with their medals displayed on their necks.

She happily danced behind them while her last baby with obviously no medal took the shine as she danced in front of her siblings.

"When all your kids get more than one medial in their inter house sports."

Reactions

maryremmynjoku:

"Smallie don pro for the dance!!. Cute.

golden_boy_officiall:

"This small one for front go get wahala like her mama "

glamourclassic1:

"Divine the dancer, where is her medal"

celebritybaronkess:

"Wetin the small one dey do self ?"

valpedrojnr:

"I wonder how these lovely kids cope with mercy Johnson as a mom

divasplash:

"D one wey stand for front,we're is her medal and na she come dance pass oooo...##familygoal## u are blessed mercy"

graciouslygraced1:

"Congratulations Ma'am. This Gives Pure Joy's and Satisfaction ❤️❤️❤️"

rossy_nation:

"You make parenting look so easy"

Mercy Johnson jumps like a kid at children's inter-house sports

Actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie warmed the hearts of her fans and followers on social media with videos showing off her side as a mother.

The Nollywood diva joined other parents to attend an inter-house sports competition at her children’s school and she was not a passive attendee.

Mercy was seen jumping excitedly in a video shared on her Instagram page as she cheered on the team she was supporting.

Source: Legit.ng