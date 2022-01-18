BBNaija star, Ifu Ennada, has addressed men who cheat and how they have taken it as their birthright

According to her, women have the capacity to ‘outcheat’ men but decide to stay elevated regardless

Ifu also slammed men who feel they should be praised for staying faithful and said she can have 10 men with just a phone call

BBNaija star, Ifu Ennada has spoken about men who cheat in a recent post on her social media page.

Taking to her Instagram story, the reality star noted how many men feel like cheating is their birthright and say things like ‘men are polygamous in nature’.

Ifu Ennada claims she can have 10 men with a phone call. Photo: @ifuennada

Source: Instagram

According to Ifu, women actually have the capacity to ‘outcheat’ men if they want to but many of them have decided to stay elevated.

The reality star then asked men what the point is in disrespecting their bodies.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In a subsequent post, Ennada also addressed men who feel they should be applauded for staying faithful to their wives.

She added that these men should actually applaud her for sticking with them because she can have 10 of them with just one phone call.

See screenshots of her posts below:

Ifu Ennada blasts cheating men and tells faithful men not to feel special. Photos: @ifuennada

Source: Instagram

Interesting.

Actress Moyo Lawal says there's no big deal if her man cheats

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal was recently in the news for allegedly having an affair with a rich politician from the northern part of the country.

The actress expressed her position on dealing with a cheating partner, paternity scandal rocking Nigerian marriages and more.

In an interview with Maryjane Eze of Legit.ng, the curvy actress who has been quite outspoken on social media since the controversial news went viral said she sees nothing wrong in having a cheating partner.

"Yes, I can forgive and take back a cheating partner. In fact, I don't see my man cheating as a big deal. My own is don't come and be pretending that you are "one holy than thou" or neglect your duties. Just cheat on me with sense and use protection", she said.

Moyo also spoke on her single status and if she can marry an older man.

Source: Legit.ng