JAMB Discloses What UTME Candidates Must Check Before Accepting Admission
- JAMB issued a warning on Monday, October 12, urging Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates to verify their admission status on CAPS before accepting offers
- The board cautioned that admission processed outside the approved JAMB system may not be recognised as valid
- JAMB addressed the issue through its JAMB Explained video series, outlining what makes an admission illegal and how candidates can protect themselves
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Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has put prospective university students on notice, warning that any admission not processed through its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) risks being declared invalid.
Legit.ng reports that JAMB is the Nigerian federal government agency responsible for conducting entrance examinations and regulating admissions into tertiary-level institutions, including universities, polytechnics, monotechnics, and colleges of education.
Why is JAMB raising alarm?
The board issued its latest warning on Monday, October 12, through a video posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) page, calling on UTME candidates to confirm their admission status on CAPS before taking any further steps with their chosen institutions.
JAMB explained that admission offers processed outside the official pathway may not carry legal recognition, and candidates who proceed with such offers could jeopardise their entire academic future. The board also cautioned that complications with admission records and other related procedures could arise for those who bypass the approved system.
The video formed part of JAMB's ongoing JAMB Explained series, through which the board addresses frequently asked questions from candidates and the public. In this instalment, the board broke down what qualifies an admission as unlawful, the consequences candidates may face, and the steps they should take to safeguard themselves.
JAMB's advice to candidates
JAMB urged all prospective students to ensure their admission offers have gone through CAPS before proceeding with acceptance or any other admission-related activity. The board stressed that following the approved process is essential to securing a solid foundation for one's academic journey.
"Your admission journey deserves the right foundation. Verify before you accept," JAMB said in the message accompanying the video.
The warning comes as Nigeria's tertiary institution admissions season continues, with thousands of candidates awaiting placement decisions across universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.
Watch JAMB's video via the X post below:
Read more JAMB news
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- JAMB CAPS "Not Admitted" Status: What it means and what to do right now
JAMB screens underage high scorers
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB commenced the screening process for underage candidates who recorded high scores in the 2026 UTME.
The exercise affects candidates who scored 320 and above and fall within the exceptional category as defined by the board.
JAMB's spokesperson Fabian Benjamin confirmed that eligible candidates have begun receiving notifications with further directives.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.