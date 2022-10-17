Editor's note: In this piece, Richard Ihediwa from Abuja writes on the recent investiture of the national honours award on notable Nigerians by President Muhammadu Buhari and how a how lawmaker, Ndudi Elumelu stands out.

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, the Federal Government conferred the coveted National Honour on the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, alongside other deserving Nigerians in recognition of their patriotic service to our nation.

President Muhammadu Buhari who performed the investiture at the International Conference Center (ICC) Abuja honoured Hon. Elumelu, who represents the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State with the Award of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) for his meritorious contributions in various spheres of national development.

National Honour is established under the National Honours Act 2004 which empowers the President to, on behalf of the nation, appreciate and bestow honour on meriting Nigerian citizens in recognition of their outstanding contributions toward the advancement of our national aspiration and the good of humanity.

The National Honours on the opposition Leader who is known for his forthrightness in championing the course of good governance and the protection of the rights of the people has continued to elicit widespread commendation and approval from Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora.

The award of OON adds to Hon. Elumelu’s several other national and international awards, numerous traditional titles and professional recognitions for his contributions towards our national aspirations.

Nigerians, including Hon. Elumelu’s political rivals agree on and honour him for his relentless pursuit of the entrenchment of the Rule of Law, good governance, accountability and social justice in the polity since the advent of our contemporary democratic dispensation.

Elumelu, a humble and dedicated politician is a three-time member of the House of Representatives where, before becoming the minority leader, he had earlier served as chairman of Power and Health Committees as well as a member of House Committees on Information, Climate Change, Interior, Water Resources, Science and Technology, National Security and Public Safety.

He became a household name when, as the Chairman of the House Committee on Power, he courageously championed constructive serious reforms that helped repositioned the Sector.

His display of courage in the conduct of a systemwide probe into the power sector in 2009 helped in sanitizing the Sector. It also confirms him as a statesman who put national interest above every other consideration.

As Chairman of the Committee on Health, Elumelu rallied other leaders to lay the Legal Framework for the Regulation, Development and Management of the National Health System which transformed the sector for better healthcare services enjoyed by millions of Nigerians.

As a minority leader, he remains relentless in defending the rights of the Nigerian masses, especially in his key roles in the enactment of legislation and formulation of policies aimed at empowering and transforming the lives of the citizens.

Hon. Elumelu is reputed as one of the most prolific sponsors of people-oriented bills and motions. There is no week in a session that he does not present a motion or bill that has a direct impact on the well-being and development of the people.

This is in addition to his outstanding economic upliftment of Nigerians as being witnessed in his massive empowerment schemes, human capital and infrastructural developments in his Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State and in other States of the Federation.

The minority leader is reported to be one of the most productive legislators in the 9th Assembly in terms of constituency projects. He has to his credit developmental projects, including roads, schools, hospitals, agriculture and electricity projects among others in his Federal Constituency and other constituencies even in other States of the federation.

Available data shows that he has empowered over 4000 Nigerians through direct job placements as well as his various employment and entrepreneurship opportunities and schemes.

Hon. Elumelu’s leadership acumen no doubt stems from his vast education and discipline as a person. He holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, B.Sc in Accounting from the same institution; a National Diploma in Accounting from Yaba College of Technology, a PGD in Organizational Leadership from Oxford University and a Diploma in Contemporary Public Administration and Management from Galilee International Management Institute. He also holds the coveted Leadership and Best Practice Certificate from Harvard Business School, Boston in addition to a course in the Strategic Leadership Programme, at the University of Oxford.

Hon. Ndudi Elumelu is no doubt a name to reckon with in the current democratic dispensation. His ability to efficiently unite and coordinate the opposition in the House of Representatives speaks volumes of his leadership qualities which must be further harnessed for greater national productivity.

