The NCC has warned manufacturers, importers and dealers of SIM-enabled devices to comply with its type approval and device verification requirements

The commission directed suppliers to submit devices’ IMEI details for verification and urged retailers to check their existing stock for compliance

The NCC will work with the Nigeria Customs Service to verify import records and promote fair competition in the communications device market

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned manufacturers, importers, distributors and sellers of SIM-enabled devices to comply with its type approval and device verification requirements or risk losing access to the country’s mobile telecommunications networks.

The commission said it would strengthen enforcement of existing regulations to ensure that communication devices entering the Nigerian market meet the required standards.

NCC Moves Against Phone Dealers, Importers, Threatens to Block Non-Compliant SIM-Enabled Devices

Source: UGC

In a statement issued by its Director of Public Affairs, Nnenna Ukoha, the NCC reminded Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Original Device Manufacturers (ODMs), importers, distributors, dealers and retailers of their legal obligations under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, the Type Approval Regulations 2024 and the Type Approval Business Rules 2024.

NCC sets requirements for devices sold in Nigeria

The commission stated that every device model intended for importation, assembly, distribution or sale in Nigeria must obtain the necessary NCC Type Approval.

It said the requirement is backed by Section 132 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 and Regulation 4 of the Type Approval Regulations 2024.

The regulator also directed manufacturers and responsible suppliers to submit the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) details of individual devices through its approved compliance process for verification before the devices are sold or distributed.

The measures are designed to improve regulatory oversight through technology-enabled verification and ensure that devices available to Nigerian consumers comply with applicable standards.

Dealers asked to verify existing stock

The NCC urged dealers and retailers to examine devices already in their inventory to establish whether they meet the required approval and verification standards.

It advised businesses to work with their suppliers to address any outstanding compliance issues, stressing that newly imported devices must fulfil all applicable requirements before being introduced into the Nigerian market.

According to the commission, the automated Type Approval Compliance process will improve its ability to monitor devices entering the country and detect irregularities in their importation and distribution.

The NCC warned that businesses that fail to meet the requirements could face restrictions on their devices' access to Nigerian mobile telecommunications networks.

NCC partners Customs on enforcement

The commission said the initiative would be implemented in collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

NCC Moves Against Phone Dealers, Importers, Threatens to Block Non-Compliant SIM-Enabled Devices

Source: UGC

The partnership is expected to support the reconciliation of import records, ensure compliance with applicable duties and promote fair competition among businesses operating in the communications device market.

The NCC said the initiative would strengthen enforcement of existing regulations while improving transparency and accountability across the supply chain for communication devices in Nigeria.

NCC releases benefits of phone verification

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on NCC’s phone verification tool, the benefits of checking a device before purchase and five categories of equipment that could face restrictions.

The commission says buyers can check a phone’s status by dialling *315# or using its online portal.

Find out which devices are covered and how verification can help consumers identify whether network problems are linked to their handsets.

Source: Legit.ng