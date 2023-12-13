WhatsApp has added a new feature that allows users to pin messages in groups and individual chats

The company said users can long-press a message and select 'pin' from the menu

The development comes after WhatsApp introduced a disappearing voice message recently

WhatsApp has announced the rollout of pinned messages in one-on-one and group conversations.

The messaging platform said users could pin conversations, including text, images, and emojis.

Steps to pinning a message on WhatsApp

Users can only pin one chat per time.

The company stated that users can pin a chat by long-pressing on conversations and selecting 'pin' from the menu.

Users can select 24 hours, seven days, and 30 days.

TechCrunch reports that the new feature would be helpful for users visiting new places for the first time as they can pin the address atop the chat for easy access.

Group users can pin certain information about an event or place to access rules or vital information.

According to the company, group admins can choose if any member or admins can pin chats.

WhatsApp rolls out disappearing voice notes

The platform's competitors, Telegram and iMessage, already use the feature for users for individual and group chats.

Last week, the world's biggest messaging platform announced the rollout of disappearing voice messages.

The new feature will let users send a voice note that can be heard once before it disappears, just like the view once option for photos and videos.

“I Love It”: WhatsApp announces new feature to allow users to create unnamed groups

Legit.ng reported that Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has announced that users can now set up group chats without having to come up with a name.

The unnamed groups would instead be given an auto-generated name based on participants.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of the new feature on his Facebook page with a group titled Rocco & Li-Chen.

