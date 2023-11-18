Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, is set to land two undersea cables in Nigeria

The cables will land in Lagos and Akwa Ibom States in the coming weeks to boost internet connectivity in Nigeria

The two cables follow the Equiano cables laid by Google last year as part of efforts to deepen digital connection

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

Meta, owned by Mark Zuckerberg, is set to deploy two submarine cables to boost Nigeria's digital landscape, with landings planned in Lagos and Akwa Ibom states.

Abdullahi Kashifu, Director General of the National Infomation Technology Development of Nigeria, disclosed this during the Global Tech conference on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg Credit: @meta

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria moves to enhance Internet connection

He stressed that the initiative is part of the Nigerian government’s strategy to enhance digital infrastructure and promote increased broadband access.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Kashifu stated that this aligns with the efforts to move into the vanguard of the digital era.

The announcement comes after a Meta delegation visited the National Assembly Complex and was welcomed by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Kalu expressed optimism about the investments of Meta Platforms in submarine cables, which would bring development to Nigeria.

Punch reports that Kojo Boakye, Meta’s Vice President of Public Policy for Africa and Director for West Africa, Adaora Ikenze, highlighted the importance of the partnership between the tech company and the Nigerian government in boosting digital connectivity and tech advancement.

Google lays 12,00km cables into Nigeria

The two submarine cables by Meta came after Google’s 12,000 Equiano undersea cable landed in April last year.

The Deputy Speaker appreciated the tech firm’s contribution in Nigeria, especially in fibre optic cables, mobile partnerships, and business support for entrepreneurs and SMEs.

Kalu stated:

“The news of the 45,000km subsea cable landing is inspiring and commendable, given its potential socio-economic impact on the country.”

US Firm, Equinix, snaps up Nigeria’s MainOne for N132.8 billion

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s leading telecom service provider, MainOne, has been snapped up by Equinix, a US-listed infrastructure company, in its bid to expand into the African market using Nigeria as the launch pad.

The long-rumored acquisition climaxed with Equinix buying the company for N132.8 billion ($320 million).

The firm gives reliable services to major telecom operators, Internet Service Providers, government agencies, SMEs and other companies in the private sector.

Source: Legit.ng