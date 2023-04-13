Twitter has enabled crypto and stocks-trading feature on its platform to allow users access global stocks

The company is partnering with eToro, the crypto and stocks trading platform

The company said users can now view financial assets and instruments using the eToro feature on its platform

Twitter will now let its users access stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other financial instruments via a collaboration with eToro, the social trading platform.

Beginning Thursday, April 13, 2023, a new feature would be added to the microblogging platform to allow users to view market charts on the extended range of financial assets and buy and sell stocks and other assets from eToro, a CNBC report said.

Twitter already offers crypto and stock trading

Currently, users can view real-time trading data from TradingView indexes like S&P 500 and companies such as Tesla on Twitter using Twitter’s cashtags feature on the platform.

Users can search for a ticker symbol and insert a dollar sign in front, and the app displays price information on TradingView.

With the new collaboration with eToro, Twitter cashtags will be increased to cover more stocks, instruments, and asset classes.

Users can also click a ‘view on eToro’ tab, which takes them through the eToro’s site, and then buy and sell assets on the platform.

According to reports, the partnership marks a meaningful business relationship for Twitter since Elon Musk took over the platform in October last year after completing a $44 billion deal.

Must steering Twitter toward finance

eToro was founded in 2007 as an online brokerage that allows users to buy and sell stocks, cryptos, and index funds

Among the most used features of eToro is a function that enables people to simulate the trading strategies of other users.

According to the company spokesperson, the platform has about 32 million users across Europe, Asia, and the US.

