After conducting a Twitter poll asking his followers if he should step down as Twitter CEO, in which 57.5 per cent said a resounding yes, Elon Musk says there is no successor for the job.

Musk had said he would abide by the result of the poll, but as it closed on Monday, December 19, 2022, it was clear majority wanted the Tesla CEO to exit Twitter as a matter of urgency.

Elon Musk, Twitter CEO Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

No one is interested in Twitter CEO role

Insider reports that in response to a Twitter user who thought the billionaire had chosen a successor, Musk wrote in a tweet that no one wants to take up the job who can keep Twitter alive, adding that he had no successor in waiting.

The billionaire said that he had to sell his shares in Tesla to keep Twitter alive, a transcript of a Twitter meeting by verge said.

He told staff Twitter was in a terrible situation from a revenue perspective, and the microblogging site needed to increase subscriptions due to the upcoming recession.

It is unclear who will succeed Musk if he steps down as head of Twitter. In November, he had told a judge that he planned to cut down his time at Twitter to find a new helmsperson for the firm over time.

Turbulent time at Twitter since Musk took over

He said in another tweet on Sunday that the issue is not finding a COE but a CEO who can keep Twitter alive,

“Be careful what you wish for; you might get it,” Musk said.

The billionaire took over Twitter in October after initially wanting to opt out of the $44 billion deal.

Since becoming the new Twitter boss, thousands have left the company, and new features have been launched. Various celebrities and famous people have quit the platform.

