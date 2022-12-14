Telecom operators and other stakeholders in the digital technology space have been urged to coin out strategies to manage risks likened to the sector

This was made known by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Prof. Umar Danbatta

Prof Danbatta said identifying and combatting these threats gives the sector a cutting-edge in sustainability and reliability

FCT, Abuja - In a bid to tackle some of the intricacies of the telecom sector and foster improvement, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has called for synergy with some of the major players in the industry to identify risks and proffer veritable solutions to them.

According to a statement issued by the commission and made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 13, the commission hosted a two-day conference at its headquarters in Abuja to interphase on these risks.

Executive Vice chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) Prof. Umar Danbatta urged stakeholders to come up with veritable plans to clamp down on risks in the sector. Photo: Reuben Muoka

The conference with the theme: “Nigerian Telecommunications Industry: Managing the Emerging Risks and Embracing Risk Opportunities,” featured the Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta who harped on the need to roll out effective services to consumers by maximizing these risks in earnest.

He further urged the major players in the industry to carry out effective strategies and research to help curb the industry’s problem and help sustain its relevance and reliability.

Danbatta reflected on the need to examine the shortcomings in the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy & Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030.

He said:

“The focus of this conference is to bring to the fore the ever-rising uncertainties in the global economy and the attendant regulatory/operational risks in the areas of increased data security regulations, new partnerships and transforming business models, fast-changing mix of mounting capital expenditure (CAPEX) burdens, shifting market structures, newly emerging disruption scenarios, regulatory and policy challenges amongst others.”

Digital technology: "NDEPS documents a blueprint solution for FG" - Danbatta

While speaking to participants at the conference, he noted that the NDEPS will play the role of a blueprint for the federal government to annex the numerous opportunities available in digital tech to help foster development in all aspects of government.

He said:

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the Information and Communication Technologies Sector is inherently filled with several business and technology risks."

“It is, therefore, important that regulatory risks be minimised to ensure that services are not disrupted, and consumers obtain the best and latest services that are globally available.”

Danbatta also noted that the commission is working tirelessly with the government and other relevant agencies to help clamp down on risks that pose as a threat to the country.

He said:

“These risks include cybersecurity and online fraud, regulatory burden, multiple taxations, vandalism of telecommunication infrastructure, right of way challenges, access to foreign exchange, inter-industry indebtedness, among others.”

