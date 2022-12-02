Whatsapp has introduced a picture-tag feature that allows users to see picture previews of fellow group members

Several WhatsApp users noticed the new group chat feature and shared their excitement

WhatsApp is currently working on several new features and tools that it plans on rolling out for users across the world, gradually

Meta-owned Whatsapp has introduced a picture-tag feature that allows users to see picture previews of fellow group members.

Several WhatsApp users noticed the new group chat feature and shared their excitement.

The new feature shows an image at the edge of users’ comments in the chat stream.

WhatsApp picture tagging Credit:indiantimes

Source: Facebook

How the new WhatsApp future works

This new feature display picture of the user shows up on the left side of the screen, followed by the name with the text message appearing below it.

Other group members can now go directly to the profile of other group members by simply clicking on the picture tag displayed beside the comment of the said member.

This new update by WhatsApp brings more clarity to group chats, especially the ones with a large number of people, as you may not have everyone's contact saved or know each and everyone in the group.

This way, you'll get to see the person's set to display the picture. However, given WhatsApp's strict privacy and security rules, a user's display picture will only be visible in the group chat if that person's privacy settings allow it.

If the person hasn't shared their display picture with their contacts, including those present in the group, their profile picture will not show up in the chat and in this case, WhatsApp's default image will be displayed.

Meanwhile, new reports reveal that WhatsApp is also working on a feature allowing users to share contact cards in the same chat's share sheet on the social network platform.

WhatsAhas enabled users to message themselves and forward media files with captions.

Source: Legit.ng