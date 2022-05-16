Google may soon launch new smart glasses that can translate languages live as a person is wearing them

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai teased the new smart glasses recently at I/O event where the company tried to show its strength in AI

The company is mute as to the date of the gadget but has been venturing into the smart glasses market over a decade ago without much success

The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai showcased a pair of smart glasses capable of translating languages in real-time.

CNBC said Pichai showed a video demonstration of the glasses during the company’s I/O developer summit. Although a prototype, Google said the glasses can show live language translation to the person putting them on.

Google to introduce new smart glasses that can translate languages live Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Google's unsuccessful venture into smart glasses market

Someone with augmented reality glasses might understand what another person is saying just by reading captions that are presented through the lenses while the other person speaks.

It is not known if the glasses will be released into the market soon, but the prototype gives a sense of where the company believes augmented reality can really help.

Google first ventured into smart glasses almost ten years ago, but never really became a hit with users because of high pricing and privacy worries.

In 2020, Google acquired North, an Amazon-backed firm which makes smart glasses.

