A state government has begun prosecuting 45 individuals and companies over alleged tax defaults

The defendants have been arraigned before the state's revenue court for recovery of unpaid taxes

The government warned that failure to comply with tax laws could lead to penalties and legal action

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Lagos State Government has commenced legal action against 45 individuals and companies over alleged tax defaults amounting to billions of naira.

According to a statement by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, the affected parties have been arraigned before the Lagos Revenue Court for the recovery of outstanding tax liabilities assessed by the state.

Lagos State Government warns that failure to comply with tax laws could lead to penalties and legal action. Photo: LASG.

Source: UGC

Defaulters listed with outstanding liabilities

As reported by the News Agency of Nigeria, Pedro disclosed that the defendants include both individuals and corporate organisations with varying tax debts.

Among those listed are Chidi Ajaere Emmanuel, who allegedly owes N35.4 million, Ifeanyi Uzoaru (N13.5 million), and Mrs Olufunmilola Abe (N30.7 million).

Companies named in the suit include IENG Nigeria Ltd. (N67.1 million), James Fisher Nig. Ltd. (N27.1 million), V Care Diagnostics Ltd. (N14.2 million), and Venture Garden Nig. Ltd. (N72.3 million).

Others are Doheney Service (N14.3 million), Native Media Ltd. (N24.1 million and N3.5 million), Saro Africa Int. Ltd. (N24.5 million), and Sheriff Deputies Ltd., which has one of the highest liabilities at N132.2 million.

Also listed are Unique V. Capital Management Ltd. (N12.3 million), Alkones Petroleum & Gas Ltd. (N17.7 million), and Century Power Generation Ltd. (N18.1 million).

Further entities include GMT Energy Resources Ltd. (N145.9 million), Leaders & Company Ltd. (N67.1 million), Bi-Courtney Aviation Services (N38.7 million), and Heyden Petroleum Ltd. (N33.2 million).

Additional companies named are Barry Callebaut Nig. Ltd. (N33.5 million), Quick Mix Ltd. (N19 million), AA Rescue (N27.8 million), and Funds & Electronics Transfer (N97.8 million).

Others include Raybond Technical Ltd. (N61.8 million), Centre for Management Development (N48.2 million), S.O. and U Ltd. (N38 million), and Union Diagnostics (N23.6 million).

Eyowo Integrated Payment is said to owe N16.2 million, while Dee-Jones Petroleum & Gas (N55.9 million) and Compact Manifold & Engineering Services (N25 million) were also listed.

The commissioner noted that several defaulters who were earlier served pre-action notices have since settled their liabilities and will no longer face prosecution.

Government urges compliance

Pedro urged residents and businesses in Lagos to comply with tax laws, particularly in filing annual returns and paying assessed taxes promptly.

He warned that failure to comply could lead to penalties, interest charges, and possible prosecution.

Some defaulters settled their debts after receiving pre-action notices and will not be prosecuted. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: Getty Images

Lagos extends deadline for tax return filing

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has announced an extension for the filing of individual annual personal income tax returns, shifting the deadline from March 31 to April 14, 2026.

The extension, disclosed by LIRS Executive Chairman Ayodele Subair, is aimed at giving taxpayers more time to submit accurate and complete returns, amid growing concerns about compliance and last-minute rush.

Despite the deadline shift, the service warned taxpayers against complacency, stressing that filing annual tax returns should become a routine obligation rather than a last-minute scramble.

Source: Legit.ng