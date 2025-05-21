Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu has expressed confidence in the CBN’s reforms and the stability of the Nigerian currency

He noted that the reforms on the naira and the approach taken by the Central Bank of Nigeria are a major boost to investor confidence

The praise from Elumelu comes on the back of the naira’s strong performance in the forex markets

Nigerian business mogul Tony Elumelu has revealed that the newfound stability of the naira is a major boost for investors and business owners in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday, May 20, the chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) expressed optimism about the naira's recent performance.

Elumelu words:

“The naira is becoming quite stable. I will like to see that continuing."

Elumelu, who is also the biggest shareholder of Transnational Corp. of Nigeria Plc spoke on the importance of a stable currency.

He added:

"Currency volatility is a challenge for Africa and Asia. In the global south, fixing the volatility of our currencies will be very critical for ultimately developing our economies,”

CBN fights to keep naira stable

In the last few months, the Central Bank of Nigeria implemented various measures to bolster the naira, amid global trade tensions triggered by tariffs imposed during former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

One of the efforts made is the clearing backlogs of dollar demand.

Other measures include offering high-yield fixed income securities to attract portfolio inflows, and increasing forex market liquidity.

Although not yet perfect, the CBN's move has helped the naira gain and stable between N1,588 and N1,611 per dollar this month.

Latest naira to dollar exchange rate

In the latest exchange rate data released by the CBN for Tuesday, May 20, the naira further appreciated against the US Dollar by 0.48 per cent or N7.69 at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

During the trading session, the exchange rate closed at N1,591.25/$1, in contrast to the preceding day’s value of N1,598.94/$1.

It was a similar performance for the naira against euro and British pound sterling in the official market.

Data shows naira gained N10.79 against the Pound Sterling yesterday in the official market to sell for N2,126.60/£1 versus Monday’s price of N2,137.29/£1.

While the euro naira gained N7.51 to close at N1,791.49/€1 compared with the previous day’s N1,799.00/€1.

In the black market on Tuesday buying rate for the dollar dropped from N1,613 to N1,610 and selling rate at at N1,622 from previous rate of N1,635."

Nigeria’s foreign reserves rise to 3-month high

In a related development, Nigeria's foreign reserves have been on the rise, and it is now at highest level in three months

Latest data from the CBN showed that Nigeria's FX reserves in May alone have increased by over $400 million

The increase in the nation’s reserves is significant as it gives CBN the firepower to help the naira in the foreign exchange markets

