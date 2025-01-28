The value of the Nigerian currency, the naira, has improved against the US dollar in the foreign exchange markets

This performance comes just a few hours after the central bank launched a new foreign exchange code

The apex bank also waived the 2025 annual non-refundable license fees for Bureau De Changes (BDCs)

The naira has appreciated against the US dollar after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) released the Foreign Exchange (FX) Code.

The apex bank also announced a waiver for the 2025 annual non-refundable license fees for Bureau De Changes (BDCs).

Naira improves

Checks by Legit.ng on Tuesday show that the naira appreciated by 0.97% or N16 against the dollar in the parallel market, also known as the black market, trading at an average rate of N1,634 compared to N1,650 on Monday.

While in the official foreign exchange market, data from the CBN revealed that the naira was quoted at N1,533.50 to the dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

New CBN FX code

The CBN on Tuesday introduced a new Foreign Exchange (FX) Code aimed at improving market liquidity, enhancing transparency, and providing guidance for participants in Nigeria's foreign exchange sector.

According to the FX Code document, the CBN has instructed market participants to submit compliance reports on adherence to the code by 31 January 2025.

CBN waive BDC fees

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the apex bank has waived the 2025 license renewal fee for all Bureau de Change (BDC) operators in the country.

The CBN stated this in a circular signed by Jonah Onojah, the Director of the Financial Policy and Regulation Department released on Friday, January 24.

According to Onojah, the BDCs fee waiver for 2025 takes effect immediately.

CBN circular reads:

" This is to inform all existing bureaux de change that further to the Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for Bureau De Change Operations in Nigeria, 2024, and the ongoing transition to the new BDC regulatory structure, the (CBN) has approved the waiver of 2025 licence renewal fee, effective immediately.

“Any bureau de change that has paid for 2025 licence renewal is hereby advised to apply to the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Central Bank of Nigeria for refund to its account from which the payment emanated.

“The CBN remains committed to fostering stability, transparency, and efficiency in the foreign exchange market while ensuring that operators align with the revised regulatory framework.”

