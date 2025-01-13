The United Kingdom government has introduced a new Electronic Authorisation system (ETA) for travellers

The new system allows countries with previous visa-free entry to apply for the ETA

About three African countries, including Botswana, Mauritius, and Seychelles, are affected by the new system

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The United Kingdom has introduced a new Electronic Authorisation (ETA) system, which will change how travellers from some countries enter the country beginning January 8, 2025.

The ETA affects a group of countries, including three African countries with previous visa-free access to the UK.

UK Prime Minister, Keir Stermer's government introduces ETA for African countries. Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Three African countries were removed from visa-free entry

The African countries affected by the change are Botswana, Mauritius, and Seychelles.

The nationals of these countries must now get pre-travel authorisation before entering the UK.

The UK authorities launched the initiative to streamline border entry processes and improve security.

According to a BusinessDay report, travellers from these countries could previously board a flight with their passports and undergo checks when they arrive at any UK airport.

However, with the introduction of the ETA, these travellers must complete a digital application before departure.

The new requirements apply to many travellers, including those travelling various reasons.

54 countries are affected

The new requirement also affects those moving through the UK, even if they do not pass through border control. The ETA is for trips lasting about six months.

The new system will be rolled out in batches, with the first phase beginning on January 8, 2025. It affects 54 countries, including the three African countries.

Beginning at the set date, citizens of the 54 countries must apply for an ETA before travelling to the UK.

The second batch will start on March 5, 2025, and affect 34 EU countries. Travellers will need an ETA from April 2, 2025.

However, citizens of the affected countries who already reside in the UK are not required to apply for an ETA.

How to apply for the ETA

Travellers from the affected countries can apply for the ETA via the official UK government app or on the government’s website.

The application process costs about 1o pound and is non-refundable.

The mobile app allows faster processing times, with decisions made within 10 minutes. Applicants must upload a passport photo, take a selfie, and provide answers to questions about their travel plans.

Those applying via the website will need 20 minutes to complete their applications in one sitting.

The ETA is valid for two years when the applicant can visit the UK multiple times, provided the reason for each visit is within the categories covered by the ETA.

