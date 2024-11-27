The CBN has reduced the exchange rate used for Customs duty by importers to clear goods at ports

The new rate reflects the slight appreciation of the naira in both the official exchange rate markets

The new exchange rate will be applied by importers starting Wednesday when completing Form M for their goods

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again decided to increase the Nigeria Customs duty exchange rate to clear goods at ports and airports.

According to data from the federal government trade portal, the new Customs duty exchange rate is now N1,687.73 per dollar as of Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

The new exchange rate represents a 0.3% increase compared to the previous rate of N1,688.28 per dollar as of Thursday, November 21, 2024.

The new Customs duty exchange rate provided a snapshot of the performance of the naira in the foreign exchange markets.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the naira’s value improved by 0.97% in the official window on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, after CBN extended the deadline for Bureaux De Change Operators to recapitalise.

On Tuesday, November 26, 2024, the naira traded at N1,659.44 per dollar from N1,675.62 on Monday, November 25, 2024.

Data from the FMDQ Exchange indicates that traders in the forex market staked $425.95 million as turnover, leading to improved supply in the official window.

Willing buyers and willing sellers quoted the US dollar at a high of N1,705 and a low of N1,650 per dollar.

Meanwhile, the naira depreciated in the parallel segment of the foreign exchange market, trading at N1,775, down from N1,750 it traded on Monday, November 25, 2024.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian naira bounced back on Thursday, November 21, 2024, after days of depreciation in the official and parallel windows.

The naira gained 1.71% to close at N1,658.67 per dollar from N1,678.92 recorded on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

The naira’s recovery comes after several days of depreciation, in which it hit its lowest value against the dollar at N1,689 per dollar on Monday, November 18, 2024.

