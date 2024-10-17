Dangote's Wealth Rises to Highest Level in History, After Making Over N24trn in 24 Hours
- Aliko Dangote has jumped on the list of richest men in the world after making over N24 trillion in 24 hours
- New data published by Bloomberg show that Nigeria's richest man is back among the top 100 in the world
- With his 650,000 barrel-per-day refinery now operational, it is expected that Dangote will break more wealth records
Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote's net worth hit a new high of $28 billion on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Dangote's wealth rose by $15.1 billion(about N24.71 trillion) on Wednesday.
Before Wednesday, based on Bloomberg data, the highest level of Dangote's wealth was $25.7 billion in July 2014.
How Dangote performed?
Dangote's impressive performance was evident on Wednesday as he doubled his net worth and recorded the highest wealth increase among all 500 billionaires surveyed.
His newfound wealth has elevated him to 65th on the list of the world's richest men, placing him more than 100 spots ahead of South African billionaire Johann Rupert, who is ranked 174th.
Rupert, now the second richest man in Africa, has a net worth of $13.6 billion.
World billionaire list
On the global front, Elon Musk is the only one of the three billionaires in the world worth over $200 billion that increased his wealth.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and X, made $1.26 billion to push his net worth to $242 billion.
Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of $210 billion, recorded a decline of $928 million.
Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of Facebook, maintained his position as the third richest man in the world with a net worth of $204 billion, despite a $3.2 billion drop in wealth.
Here are the top 10 wealthiest men in the world as of Thursday, October 17
- Elon Musk – $242 billion
- Jeff Bezos – $210 billion
- Mark Zuckerberg – $204 billion
- Larry Ellison – $185 billion
- Bernard Arnault – $175 billion
- Bill Gates – $161 billion
- Larry Page – $150 billion
- Warren Buffett – $147 billion
- Steve Ballmer – $145 billion
- Sergey Brin – $141 billion
NNPC sells petrol to marketers
Legit.ng earlier reported that the NNPC has agreed to sell petrol to Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) members at N995 per litre.
The development comes amid the Department of State Services intervention in the face-off between the marketers and the state oil firm.
Hammed Fashola, IPMAN’s national vice president, disclosed that the DSS intervention solved several marketers' problems.
