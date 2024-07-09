The Nigerian customs will charge Nigerian importers higher fees to clear their goods at the airports and also ports

The changes reflect the depreciation of the Nigerian currency in the official foreign exchange markets

The Central Bank of Nigeria sets the Customs exchange rate based on the closing rate at the NAFEM window

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has once again raised the exchange rates for cargo clearance at the nation's seaports and airports.

According to information on the official trade portal of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), the CBN increased the Customs dollar rate to N1,524.37 on Monday, July 9, 2024.

The new rate represents a slight increase of 0.80%, or N12.16, compared to N1,512.21 on Sunday, July 8, 2024.

How customs determine exchange rate

In a recent report, Abdullahi Maiwada, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), clarified that the CBN, not market forces, determines the exchange rates for import duty collection.

He pointed out that importers conduct their transactions in dollars, necessitating the acquisition of "Form M" from the CBN.

Maiwada also explained that the NCS collects duty on imported items using the prevailing exchange rate for calculations, while exporters use the Nigerian Export Proceed (NXP) form to repatriate their earnings.

Naira to dollar exchange rate

The increase in the customs exchange rate reflects the naira's performance in the official market.

FMDQ securities data shows that in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), which is also the official market, Nigerian currency depreciated against the US dollar to N1,523.85/$ Monday, July 9, 2024.

CBN hopes to crash dollar

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the CBN carried out another round of forex sales to licensed Bureau De Change Operators in the country.

Each BDC received $10,000 as the CBN bid to reduce the exchange rate at which the dollar is sold on the street.

The Central Bank of Nigeria also instructed that the BDCs sell at a maximum of N1,269/$1 to achieve its objective.

