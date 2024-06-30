The Australian government announced plans to give a six-month renewal window to skilled worker visa holders in the country

The government said the new changes begin July 1, 2024, and apply to those who have stopped working with their sponsor employers

The government said the new regulation aims to attract more international labour force

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Australian government has announced plans to grant skilled worker visa holders a six-month renewal window.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs disclosed this in a recent statement, saying that the new order takes effect from July 1, 2024.

Australia Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese's government gives a six-month window for visa renewals Credit: picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Australia moves to attract new international talents

The authorities said the changes aim to address unfair labour practices and boost the labour market mobility for temporary migrants.

The new change affects the following visa types:

Temporary Work (Skilled) visa (subclass 457), Temporary Skill Shortage visa (subclass 482), and Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional (provisional) visa (subclass 494)

The new update highlights the extended flexibility for visa holders who stopped working with their sponsoring employers.

According to reports, the new regulations will allow the affected persons to have about 180 days at a time with a cumulative maximum of 365 days a year during the visa period to secure new sponsorship, apply for a new visa, or arrange departure from the country.

Visa holders to work with other employers

Under the timeframe, visa holders would be allowed to work with other employers, including occupations not included in their most recent sponsorship nomination, allowing them to sustain themselves while looking for new sponsorship.

According to the report, the Department of Home Affairs mandates sponsors notify the visa holder's employer of any changes in the status within 28 days.

Also, visa holders can only engage in work aligned with the license or registration requirements for their nominated occupation.

New regulation aims to ease worker visa processes

Additionally, the Australian government has drafted a comprehensive migration strategy.

The strategy, introduced on December 11, 223, comprises eight important action points and over 25 policy commitments to reform the migration system.

The government says the move aims to attract more international talent and address labour shortages, ensuring that the migration process aligns with the government’s economic and social needs.

Travel advisor and CEO of Goodwinds Travels and Tours Henry Uche asked Nigerians whose worker visas are about to expire to take advantage of the six-month window.

“The six-month window allows Nigerians struggling with current sponsoring employers to switch employment or even occupation.

“Some migrants especially from developing countries are facing tough times with sponsoring employers who threaten to revoke their employment, making work hard.”

A recent report by Legit.ng revealed that the country implemented a tough regulation to stop 'visa hopping' among international students.

Starting July 1, 2024, the Australian government will implement strict regulations to end visa hopping among Nigerians and other international students.

Visa hopping is when temporary visa holders extend their stay by applying for other visa types.

The move is part of Australia’s efforts to end the practice of international students extending their stay in the country by changing their temporary visa type.

Source: Legit.ng