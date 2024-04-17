The Nigerian currency, the naira, has dropped in value against the US dollar in the foreign exchange market

Checks showed that the naira depreciated in the official market but remained stable in the unofficial forex markets

The deprecation of the naira follows concerns that Nigeria's foreign reserves have depleted to the lowest level since 2017

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience and in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Naira depreciated in the official market as concerns grew about the depletion of the country's foreign exchange (FX) reserves amid weak crude oil revenue.

Data from FMDQ securities shows that Nigerian currency weakened in value in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) to N1,148.14/$1 on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Naira value depreciates in the official market Photo credit: CBN

Source: Getty Images

This represents a 1.07% or N12.10 depreciation compared to the previous day's closing rate of N1,136.04/$1.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It is the same story for the naira against the pound sterling in the official market:

Data shows naira lost N28.80 to close at N1,446.45/£1, compared with Monday's value of N1,417.65/£1.

While against the Euro, it lost N22.87 to settle at N1,234.79/€1 compared to the previous day's exchange rate of N1,211.92/€1.

Nigeria's foreign reserves deplete

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the country's FX reserves have witnessed a significant downturn in the last 29 days following a series of interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Data shows that the CBN has removed about $2.16 billion to stabilize the naira. As of April 15, 2024, data from the apex bank revealed that the external reserves were now positioned at $32.29 billion.

Naira to the dollar at unofficial market

However, the story for the naira is different in the parallel market, also known as the black market.

Checks showed that the naira improved its value on Tuesday by N15 to sell at N1,100/$1 versus the preceding session's N1,115/$1.

Two UK firms predict exciting exchange rate in 2024

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that two UK-based financial institutions have predicted a new exchange rate for the nnairaagainst the dollar

Goldman Sachs and Standard Chartered believe the nnairawill rebound and close stronger in 2024.

Their predictions are based on the current reforms by the Cardoso-led CBN.

Source: Legit.ng