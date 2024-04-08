The naira, compared to the British pound, gained massively in the first few days of April to close at N1,585.78/£

The movement represents the continuation of the gain from the previous month following the CBN's intervention

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their views on the recent rebound of the local currency

The naira has strengthened against the British pound, recording a massive gain in April.

The naira recorded a N95.1/£ gain in a few days of April. Photo Credit: CBN, BDC

Recent CBN data showed that the naira was valued at N1,585.78/£ as of Thursday, April 4. This is against the price of N1,680.88/£, which it closed the previous month, March.

This means that in the first few days of the month, the naira recorded N95.1/£ gain, depicting a gigantic rebound for the currency which once sold above N2,000/£.

Legit.ng had reported that the naira started the month of March at N1,942.19/£ while it closed at N1,647.12/£ based on the record obtained for the 27th of the month.

During the period, the pound sterling recorded its highest at N2,090 in the second week of the month while it recorded its lowest in the last week at N1646.49/£.

This came as the CBN reinforced its efforts to save the local currency against major currencies such as the dollar and the British Pound.

In its recent move, the CBN sold $10,000 FX to each BDC at N1,101 per dollar, below the N1,251 it sold at the beginning of the month.

The bank instructed the operators not to sell the FX above the recommended rate of 1.5%.

Reactions

Nigerians on social media X have taken to their accounts to express their thoughts.

@olumidecapital wrote,

“If you bought N10 million worth of British pounds on February 24 at the black market, you have a paper loss of N3.4 million.”

@OUTRIGHTJOE stated

"I changed pounds for 1,500 today."

@_mahnlikechidi tweeted,

"Is it only me that's seeing that price of 1 pound to naira."

