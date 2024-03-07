Femi Otedola, Nigeria's billionaire and philanthropist, intends to build staff quarters at the Nigerian Law School's Lagos campus

This came after his recent philanthropic act that has seen the billionaire give out money to university students and for state security

Similar to Otedola, Nigeria's richest man, Aliko Dangote, also promised to construct projects on the Kano and Abuja campuses of the law school

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has revealed intentions to construct staff quarters at the Nigerian Law School's Lagos campus.

Otedola has been a significant player in Nigeria's national security and education sectors throughout the last six months.

Isa Chiroma, the director general of the Nigerian Law School, disclosed the information on Tuesday, March 5, during the call-to-bar event in Abuja.

Chiroma highlighted:

“Femi Otedola has agreed to build staff quarters in the Lagos Campus of the Nigerian law school.”

Billionaire. Africa reported that together with Otedola's proposal, Aliko Dangote, the chairman of the Dangote Group and the richest man in Africa, has promised to construct on the campuses of law schools in Kano and Abuja.

Chiroma added:

“Alhaji Aliko Dangote has agreed to build a student hostel on the Kano Campus of the Nigerian Law School.”

Recent philanthropic acts by Otedola

Otedola has been a significant player in Nigeria's national security and education sectors throughout the last six months.

Earlier this year, one of his most notable charitable contributions was a ground-breaking N1-billion ($1.13 million) donation to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

This significant investment supported several initiatives, including supplying contemporary equipment, training for law enforcement officers, and technology-driven solutions to counter security threats to address urgent security concerns in Lagos State.

Also, recall that Otedola has been inaugurated as the chancellor of Augustine University. He celebrated his new appointment by giving each of the school's 750 undergraduates a whopping N1 million.

During the university's fifth convocation ceremony on Thursday, October 26, 2023, the benefactor and new chancellor announced and presented the money.

Otedola becomes 4th richest man

Legit.ng reported that Otedola ranked the 4th richest man in Nigeria amid bullish Nigerian stock performance.

According to the latest update of the Forbes Billionaire Index, Otedola has a net worth of $1.2 billion after making over $6 million on Thursday, January 11, 2024

Otedola is now behind only Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, and Abdulsamad Rabiu on the Forbes Billionaire list of wealthiest men in Nigeria.

