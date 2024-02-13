The adoption of e-Naira rose by 302% in nine months to reach N10.26 billion by the end of September 2023

Sources in the CBN said transactions made through USSD fueled the spike in eNaira use in the country

A report stated that e-Naira disbursements for diaspora remittances are still in the experimental program

The Central Bank of Nigeria's digital currency, the e-Naira, saw a 302% growth in value in circulation in just nine months, reaching N10.26 billion by the end of September 2023.

According to a Vanguard report, the rise in adoption was fueled by USSD channel transactions.

The e-Naira, introduced by the CBN in October 2021, is the naira's digital equivalent and is utilised similarly to paper money (cash).

e-Naira adoption continues to rise

Analysis of CBN data on currency in circulation from the CBN's quarterly statistical bulletin showed that the value of the e-Naira in circulation increased sharply by 302% in just nine months, from N2.55 billion at the end of 2022 to N10.26 billion at the end of September 30, 2023.

The growth is 131 percentage points greater than the 171% increase noted during the same time in 2022.

Further investigation revealed that the amount of e-Naira in circulation increased quarterly in Q1, Q2, and Q3, respectively, by 90%, 48%, and 43% last year.

Why adoption increases

The increase in the value of e-Naira in circulation is the result of the CBN's extra steps to encourage the banking public's acceptance and usage.

According to the report, one of these is the launch of the enhanced USSD service channel, aimed at feature phone users and enabling Nigerians to execute transactions and open an e-Naira wallet by only dialling *997# from their mobile phones.

In addition, the CBN debuted the e-Naira in June 2022 as a payout choice for remittances from the diaspora recipients.

The amount and value of e-Naira transactions made over the USSD channel increased YoY in 9 months of 23 by 92.95% and 120.93%, respectively, while the number of merchants accepting e-Naira increased by 11.97% during the same time frame.

It was also discovered that e-Naira payouts for remittances from the diaspora are still in the pilot stage.

CBN asks FG to use e-Naira to transfer N368.8 billion

Legit.ng reported that the CBN had pitched the e-Naira to the federal government as the best alternative for sharing $800 million, about N368.8 billion, in its National Social Safety Net Programme Scale Up.

The pitch by the CBN is an effort to drive and strengthen its cashless policy.

The pitch was contained in CBN's National Fintech Strategy document.

