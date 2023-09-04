Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc has declared a huge profit for the first six months of 2023

The huge profit was made possible thanks to massive improvement in key metrics in its financial result

GTCO CEO, Segun Agbaje provided a breakdown of the company's performance and future expectation

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc(GTCO), the parent company of Guaranty Trust Bank, has reported a profit before tax (PBT) of N327.4 billion in the first half of 2023 financial period.

This is an increase of 217.1 percent over N103.2bn recorded in the corresponding period ended June 2023.

The Group disclosed this in its audited consolidated and separate financial statements submitted to the Nigerian Exchange.

Key numbers from GTCO H1, 2023 result

Gross earnings increased to N672.60 billion

Income Tax- N46,91 billion

Profit for the period after deductions- N280.48bn

Loans and advances to customers - N2.31 trillion

Personnel expenses- N20.79 billion

Deposits from customers- N6.23 trillion

Net interest income- N177.45 billion

Bank's total assets- N8.5 trillion

Shareholders funds- N1.2 trillion

CEO speaks on performance

Speaking on the company's performance, Segun Agbaje, the Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO Plc said:

“Our half-year audited results reflect the strong business fundamentals underpinning the GTCO franchise, the quality of our past decisions in future-proofing our balance sheet for challenging times, and the sound practices that guide our day-to-day operations.

“Despite the challenges in the business environment, notably inflationary pressures, and exchange rate fluctuations, we are starting to see the gains in the transformation of our businesses following our transition to a Holding Company structure.

"We remain committed to seeking better outcomes for our customers, by ensuring that our products and service offerings support our customers and their businesses through their evolving realities, whilst also taking every opportunity to optimize stakeholder value.”

