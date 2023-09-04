GTCO, Parent Company of GTbank Profit Jumps by 217% to N340bn in 6 Months, CEO Explains Performance
- Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc has declared a huge profit for the first six months of 2023
- The huge profit was made possible thanks to massive improvement in key metrics in its financial result
- GTCO CEO, Segun Agbaje provided a breakdown of the company's performance and future expectation
Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc(GTCO), the parent company of Guaranty Trust Bank, has reported a profit before tax (PBT) of N327.4 billion in the first half of 2023 financial period.
This is an increase of 217.1 percent over N103.2bn recorded in the corresponding period ended June 2023.
The Group disclosed this in its audited consolidated and separate financial statements submitted to the Nigerian Exchange.
Key numbers from GTCO H1, 2023 result
- Gross earnings increased to N672.60 billion
- Income Tax- N46,91 billion
- Profit for the period after deductions- N280.48bn
- Loans and advances to customers - N2.31 trillion
- Personnel expenses- N20.79 billion
- Deposits from customers- N6.23 trillion
- Net interest income- N177.45 billion
- Bank's total assets- N8.5 trillion
- Shareholders funds- N1.2 trillion
CEO speaks on performance
Speaking on the company's performance, Segun Agbaje, the Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO Plc said:
“Our half-year audited results reflect the strong business fundamentals underpinning the GTCO franchise, the quality of our past decisions in future-proofing our balance sheet for challenging times, and the sound practices that guide our day-to-day operations.
“Despite the challenges in the business environment, notably inflationary pressures, and exchange rate fluctuations, we are starting to see the gains in the transformation of our businesses following our transition to a Holding Company structure.
"We remain committed to seeking better outcomes for our customers, by ensuring that our products and service offerings support our customers and their businesses through their evolving realities, whilst also taking every opportunity to optimize stakeholder value.”
