The federal government of Nigeria has decided to stop funding professional bodies and councils in the country

The decision will take effect from 2024 and will require the affected bodies to seek other ways of generating revenue

This development implies that nurses, doctors, and other professionals in the country may have to pay higher registration fees for membership in the professional bodies

The Federal Government has announced plans to stop budgetary allocation to fund professional bodies and councils starting December 2024.

This was disclosed in a memo dated June 26, 2023, from the Budget Office of the Federation to one of the affected councils.

The Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, signed the memo.

According to the memo, these changes align with the decision of the Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS).

ChannelsTV reports that funding will be stopped for at least 30 professional bodies and councils.

While the remaining professional bodies, apart from the initial 30, will no longer receive budgetary allocations starting from December 2026.

Part of the letter reads:

“I wish to inform you that, the Presidential Committee on Salaries, (PCS) at its 13th meeting approved the discontinuation of budgetary allocation to Professional Bodies/Councils effective 31st December, 2026,” the memo partly read.

“The purpose of this letter therefore is to inform you that, in compliance with PCS’s directive, this Office will no longer make budgetary provisions to your Institution with effect from the above stated date and, you will be regarded as a self-funded organisation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, you will be required, effective 31st December, 2026 to be fully responsible for your personnel, overhead and capital expenditures.”

Implication of government decision

The government's decision to cease funding professional bodies and councils in Nigeria will have several implications.

Firstly, new graduates and practitioners aspiring to become members of these professional bodies will likely face increased registration fees.

With the organizations now relying on self-funding, one of the primary sources of revenue will be the registration and membership renewal fees.

See the full list of the professional bodies and councils affected:

A. Those whose funding would be stopped by December 2024

Nigerian Press Council

Advertising Regulatory Council Of Nigeria (ARCON)

Veterinary Council Of Nigeria

Nigerian Institute Of Soil Science (NISS) Hqtrs

Agricultural Research Council Of Nigeria

Financial Reporting Council Of Nigeria

Council For The Regulation Of Freight Forwarding In Nigeria

Council Of Nigerian Mining Engineers And Geosciences

Survey Council Of Nigeria

Council For The Regulation Of Engineering In Nigeria (COREN)

Legal Aid Council – To Remain On Full Treasury Funding

Teachers Registration Council Of Nigeria

Computer Registration Council Of Nigeria

Librarians Registration Council Of Nigeria

Radiographers Registration Board

Health Records Registration Board

Optometrist And Dispensing Opticians Board

Institute Of Public Analysts Of Nigeria

Institute Of Forensics Science Laboratory Oshodi

Institute Of Chartered Chemist Of Nigeria

Nursing And Midwifery Council

Pharmacist Council Of Nigeria Council

Medical And Dental Council Of Nigeria

Medical Lab. Science Council Of Nigeria, Yaba

Community Health Practitioners Registration Board

Medical Rehabilitation Therapy Board

Dental Technologist Registration Board

Environmental Health Registration Council Of Nigeria

*Mass Literacy Council – “Discontinue Budget Funding. To Revert To A Department In The Federal Ministry Of Education Repeal Establishment Act.

*National Council On Climate Change – Discontinue Budget Funding. Relocate To Federal Ministry Of Environment. To Exit Budget Funding After 31st December, 2024

B. Those whose funding would be stopped by December 2026

National Council Of Arts And Culture – Discontinue Budget Funding W.E.F 2025. Federal Ministry Of Information And Culture To Rationalize The Multiplicity Of Agencies Under The Ministry

Nigerian Council Of Food Science And Technology – “Discontinue Budget Funding After 31st December, 2026.”

Environmental Health Officer’s Tutors-Ibadan – “It Is A School, To Remain On Treasury Funding.

Council Of Legal Education – To Remain On Full Treasury Funding

