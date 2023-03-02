Elon Musk lost about N460 trillion in 24 hours to be dethroned as the world’s richest man

The Tesla CEO crashed back to the second position after the electric car company’s shares flopped

Aliko Dangote also saw his fortune dwindle by N8.2 billion in 24 hours

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has lost the richest man title again, 24 hours after he took it back from French billionaire and luxury merchant Benard Arnault.

According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Musk lost N460 trillion in 24 hours, forcing him back to the N0 2 spot on the world’s richest man ladder.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk loses title again Credit: JIM WATSON / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Bill Gates on a steady climb

The drop follows the abysmal performance of Tesla stocks, which is indicative of global tech stock performance on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The electric car maker lost about $202.77, representing 1.43% of its value.

Musk has been on a rampage to reclaim his lost title in the past two weeks after making history as the first man to lose $200 billion.

Benard Arnault overtook Musk after making $1.99 billion on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The biggest shock remains that Microsoft founder Bill Gates said he wanted to drop out of the wealthiest man list by giving his fortune to Charity but has continued to climb the wealth ladder.

Bill Gates is positioned to beat Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is third on the list with $2 billion separating the duo.

Dangote loses N8.2 billion

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, slid by one spot to rank 84th globally with $19.4 billion.

Dangote lost about N8.2 billion in the last 24 hours due to a slide in the stocks of his cement firm, Dangote Cement.

Other billionaires such as Warren Buffet and Larry Elisson, among others, witnessed a stock wipeout on Wednesday.

