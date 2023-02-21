An event management company has printed money vouchers for partygoers

The move was designed to beat the CBN policy against spraying naira notes which constitutes an abuse

The company said partygoers and event planners can buy the vouchers and spray at parties

Nigerians have always been ingenious at devising ways of beating the system.

Following the biting scarcity of cash and the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) stance on the illegality of spraying naira at parties, event planners in Lagos have found a new way of beating CBN’s directive against the abuse of the naira notes.

A Lagos-based event management outfit, 247SL, began an innovative method of staying within the norms and obeying CBN directives at the same time.

Vouchers available in N200, N500 and N1000 notes

The event management company printed the naira look-alike vouchers for partygoers to circumvent CBN’s directives.

The company said guests at weddings, burial ceremonies or any social gathering can buy the equivalent of the money they intend to spray in vouchers and transfer the cash equivalent to the celebrant’s account.

The event management company acting as the agent can then print the image of the celebrant on the vouchers. The vouchers are denominated in N500, and N1000 notes.

On the Instagram page of the event company, it describes its mission:

“We had this at the Kabiesi Alara’s father’s burial reception. It’s an excellent lent way to stop the abuse of throwing naira at parties.

Event planners laud innovation

The company’s CEO told Premium Times that the new naira policy has given event management companies another reason to be innovative.

Nenna Ezenta, the CEO of Box and Roses Surprises, said:

“We are Nigerians, and you can’t take the life of the party away from us. You have to feel the vibe, so the idea of a dummy currency for spraying is very creative.”

Another event planner said the new cash policy by CBN hashurtn businesses in many ways.

She said the policy affected her business operations because going from one location to another was tough.

She said:

“We had to resort to ride-hailing services, which meant more costs. Unfortunately, our patrons had to bear the cost. That was one of the direct effects the scarcity of the naira had on our business,” she said.

She said the introduction of money vouchers wasinnovative, but a lot needs to be done to educate partygoers on how it works.

