The Central bank has released a detailed step that will help Nigerians deposit the old naira notes

The banks have stopped collecting the old naira notes and this has created a lot of confusion

CBN wants Nigerians with old naira notes to visit any of its branches across the country

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released guidelines for Nigerians to return the high-value naira old notes of N200, N500, and N1000.

The programme which CBN called Cash Deposit Program will run between 9 am to 2 pm daily between February 15 and 17.

It explained that the old notes will be accepted and an account that will be provided by the depositor shall be credited.

CBN gives Nigerians two days to return the old notes Photo credit: CBN

Source: Getty Images

CBN emphasized that the deposit is not a cash swap program and that new notes will not be issued in exchange for old notes, Daily Trust reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The information reads:

“Please note that this is a Cash Deposit Program not a Cash Swap Program. You will not be issued new notes in exchange for old notes, instead your bank account will be credited after your account is validated by law enforcement."

"This process may take up to 4 weeks. If the validation of account turns out negative, the Bank will return the deposited notes

Third party deposits are not allowed. The account information provided must be that of the depositor.

"Members of the public are required to complete an online application form and generate a reference number before coming to the CBN. Where a customer did not pre-fill their form, he/she will be given the opportunity to fill the form at the Branch.

Requirements to deposit old notes with the CBN

Reference code generated from completed online application form filled on CBN Portal.

An active Deposit Money Bank account e.g. Access, Zenith, GT, Keystone Banks.

Bank Verification Number (BVN),

A valid Federal Government issued identity card (NIN, Driver's License, Voters Card, International Passport).

CBN to arrest PoS operators, naira notes vendors, releases contact details

Meanwhile, the Central bank of Nigeria has expressed its intention to punish PoS operators that charge high withdrawal fees

The CBN is also targeting naira note dealers as it ramps up its efforts to alleviate Nigerians' sufferings

The CBN has also made phone numbers and email addresses available for Nigerians to report offenders

Source: Legit.ng