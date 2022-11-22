The Central Bank of Nigeria has responded to Miyetti Allah and bank clients pleading to extend the deadline for returning outdated currencies

It is now 23 days until new Naira notes enter circulation, and the CBN has set a January 31 deadline for the return of old notes

President Buhari is set to unveil the new naira notes during the FEC meeting in Abuja on Wednesday

The Central Bank of Nigeria has ruled out the option of extending the deadline for returning old naira notes.

There have been calls, including from the Senate, that CBN should reconsider January 31, 2023, deadline for rejecting the old N200, N500 and N1000 naira notes.

The Miyetti Allah cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MCBAN) also pleaded while listing various reasons for CBN to extend the deadline.

However, Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, in his reply on Tuesday, the 22, insisted that the deadline for the new naira notes would not be extended.

Emefiele stressed that January 31, 2023, deadline is sacrosanct.

His words:

“No, we will not shift any deadline, what we have done is not against the law; it’s in tandem with the law.

“We announced this programme on October 26, 2022, and we said upon release of the new currency, the legal tender status will run concurrently with the old currency till 31 January 2023.

“That is almost 100 hundred days, 100 days is enough for any person in any part of Nigeria to deposit his money in the bank and get ready to withdraw cash when the new notes are released."

Meanwhile, Emefiele has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari will unveil newly designed N1,000, N500, and N200 notes on November 23, 2022.

