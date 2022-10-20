King Charles III inherited exotic and choice properties from the late Queen Elizabeth II after he became king

Most of the properties are worth billions of dollars and have housed past kings and queens who rule the British empire

Also, there are little-known palaces and royal residences which now belong to the Crown and are said to be worth billions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to a report from Insider, King Charles III is the oldest person in British history to ascend to the throne at the age of 73.

His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, became Queen at age 26 and reigned for 70 years.

King Charles II and the list of royal palaces left by the Queen Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

King Charles inherits billions of dollars worth of properties

Following his ascension and coronation, King Charles now presides over some $42 billion worth of trust-held assets, a report by Forbes said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This is in addition to a $500 million portfolio of personal assets, including royal estates, jewels and art he inherited from the late Queen.

Forbes reports that the Crown Estate is the most valuable asset held by King Charles. The Crown Estate a real estate portfolio that includes Ascot Racecourse and the whole seabed of the UK worth $17.5 billion.

Queen Elizabeth's will sealed for 90 years

The real distribution of Queen Elizabeth's assets will not be shown for close to 100 years as it is expected for her will to be sealed for close to 100 years.

But the new king inherited most of the Queen's private estates, including the Balmoral Castle and Sandringham.

According to Forbes estimates, he also inherited several palaces and owns at least nine properties in the right of the Crown worth almost $10 billion.

Kew Palace: $70m

The smallest of the royal palaces, the Kew Palace, was built in 1631.

It housed Georgian kings and queens in the 18th century.

Clarence House: $72m

The Clarence House was the official residence of King Charles and Queen Consort Camila before Charles was crowned king. It was also the home of Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, from 1953 until 2002. It was constructed in 1825.

Sandringham House: $73m

As per the official website, the Sandringham House is the British royal family's country retreat. The royal family has owned the estate since 1862.

The Palace has harboured five private monarchs: King Charles III, Queen Elizabeth II, King George VI, King George V and King Edward VIII.

The 8,000-hectare property is located in Norfolk and has existed since 1086.

Palace of Holyroodhouse:$83m

Holyroodhouse is King Charles's official residence in Edinburgh, Scotland. It was built in 1503 by King James IV.

Balmoral Castle: $118m

The Balmoral Castle has been the property of the Royal Family since 1852. The actual structure of the Castle was built in 1856 and rebuilt at another site in the Scottish estate.

It has belonged to the Royal Family since 1852. It has 150 houses on the estate.

Queen Elizabeth died in the Castle in September 2022.

Kensington Palace: $630m

The Palace is located in London and is the official residence of Prince William and Kate Middleton. It is also the birthplace and childhood home of Queen Victoria.

The British royal family has owned it since 1698. The late princess Diana lived in the Palace during her marriage to King Charles.

James's Palace: $700m

The St. James Palace was built between 1531 and 1536 by King Henry VII. King William IV was the last monarch to use the Palace as an official residence.

Windsor Castle: $743m

The Castle was originally built between 1o70 and 1086 by William the Conqueror. It has undergone several makeovers, and King George IV transformed it into its current state.

It was badly damaged by fire in 1992 but was redesigned and modernised five years later.

Tower of London: 1.1bn

The Tower of London, which acts as a palace and a fortress, was built in 1066 by William the Conqueror, according to UNESCO World Heritage Centre. It was built to protect London in the 11th century.

Hampton Court Palace: $1.2bn

The Hampton Court Palace is built on 60 acres of land. It was built in the 1530s by Henry VIIi and acted as a hotel, theatre and leisure complex.

Buckingham Palace: $.9 billion

Buckingham Palace is one of the most popular properties in the UK. Located in London, the palace functions as the administrative headquarters of the monarchy.

The estate in which the Palace is built has existed since the early 17th century. The Palace was transformed into its current state in 1820.

It contains 775 rooms, including 19 staterooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices and 78 bathrooms. The late Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, lived in private apartments on the northern side of the Palace.

King Charles III and the royal family's new net worth after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Queen Elizabeth died and left more than $500 million in personal fortune to her son, King Charles II, and the rest of the royal family.

Before Charles became the new monarch, his net worth was around $440 million, an estimate by the research institute Wealth X says.

Fortune reports that King Charles III's Wealth will now be inherited by his son, Prince William. Charles has made hundreds of millions of pounds since he was 21 years and in the 2021-2022 financial year, he got 23 million pounds in surplus payments, an annual account by Duchy says.

Source: Legit.ng