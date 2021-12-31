The world's richest added as much 41.5 trillion ($100 billion) cumulatively to their net worth in 2021

SpaceX and Tesla owner led pack with a whopping over N51 trillion added to his networth in 2021 alone

Nigeria's Aliko Dangote did not make the cut as the year winds down and we head into 2022, the year Nigerians expect his refinery to begin operations

The top 10 richest people in the world will end 2021 adding billions of dollars to their wealth.

As we head into 2022, the 10 richest people in the world are all worth more than N41.5 trillion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, world's richest

Source: Getty Images

People like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos have been worth N41 trillion for a long time now. Gates got to the mark in 199, while Bezos reached in 2017. But others like Elon Musk and others are newcomers to the billionaires club.

Cumulatively, the 10 richest billionaires garnered N166.9 trillion to their net worths in 2021.

Led by Tesla owner, Elon Musk who climbed to the top of the richest people’s ladder and for a while saw his net worth top N124.5 trillion.

Elon Musk: N144.955 trillion (+N50.1 trillion)

The Tesla co-founder, who this year changed his title from CEO to “Technoking of Tesla” in a March regulatory filing, has enjoyed a massive wealth increase thanks to the rapid growth of his electric automaker. Tesla shares are up about 60 per cent this year, and the company hit a $1 trillion market cap for the first time in October.

Jeff Bezos: N80.9 trillion (+N2 trillion)

The former world’s richest man did not add nearly as much to his net worth as Musk, but Bezos is still leaving 2021 with $5 billion more than he entered it with.

The 57-year-old stepped down from his role as CEO of Amazon in July, and has said he is spending more time on initiatives like the Bezos Earth Fund, his Blue Origin spaceship company, The Washington Post and the Amazon Day 1 Fund.

Bernard Arnault: N73 trillion (+N25.3 trillion)

The CEO of luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, which owns brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Givenchy, added N23 trillion to his net worth in 2021.

Bill Gates: N57.6 trillion (+N2.9 billion)

Despite giving away most of his billions over the past few decades, Gates’ wealth continues to surge, due to the strong performance of Microsoft, the company he co-founded and still owns just 1 per cent of.

Larry Page: N53 trillion (+N19 trillion)

The Google co-founder added $47 billion to his wealth due to the strong performance of Alphabet, parent company of Google in 2021, which cross the $2 trillion market cap in November.

Mark Zuckerberg: N53.1 trillion (+N9 trillion)

The only member among the top 10 under the age of 40, 37-year-old Zuckerberg’s wealth increased by N9 trillion this year. Zuckerberg owns a 13 per cent stake in Meta — the parent company of Facebook and Instagram of which he is CEO — which has grown in value by more than 20 per cent this year.

Nigerian billionaire and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote did not make the list.

Source: Legit.ng