Jumia Black Friday sales is coming to an end, look at your neighbour and ask them if they’ve shopped yet? They haven’t? Oya tell them to go on the Jumia app now and do pass themselves because this Friday November 28, 2025, is going to be lit!

It will be raining deals and discounts on your favourite products at different times in the day.

From 12 midnight today, Jumia said you should use these deals to hold body;



12am Happy Hour Sale - Customers get up to N15,000 off on select items.

12:30am Mega Flash sales - A higher discount level on select products.

8am Treasure hunt - Customers search for hidden items on the Jumia app and shop for them at 99% off.

By 9am, the offers choke:

Mega Flash Sale: A higher discount level on select products

First Order Surprise: First-time customers who place orders on Friday will have a gift added to their orders

Magic Number - Jumia will be picking random winners for a 1million Naira shopping voucher.

Catch the Deals - This is a game where customers can add products to their shopping carts to score points. The faster and more accurately you play, the higher your chances of ranking on the leaderboard. The first 10 players with the highest points are the winners.

10am Flash Sale - Select products with an extra discount

From 12pm, the feast is going to continue;

At 12pm, you can enjoy any of these offers:

Flash sale - Select products with an extra discount.

Explosion Friday Magic Hour - Extra 20% discount on Black Friday deals.

Treasure Hunt - Customers search for hidden items on the Jumia app and shop for them at 99% off.

2pm, 4pm and 6pm - Treasure hunt and flash sales continue.

5:30pm - The Big 28 Rush gives you a chance to get an extra N3,000 off select products.

10pm - The mega showdown of the day, where you get to enjoy last chance explosion Friday magic hours, with an extra 20% off Jumia Black Friday deals.

Whether you’re shopping for electronics, phones and accessories, affordable fashion, shoes, home appliances or beauty products, Jumia Black Friday deals are so good, you can do pass yourself with zero regrets!

