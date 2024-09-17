Farm Junction Foundation (FJF) has launched its inaugural project for female farmers in Nigeria

The Foundation’s Most Beautiful Farmer (MBF) aims to empower women entrepreneurs in the farming ecosystem

Organisers of the project said that the scheme was established to focus on community development and empowerment

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Farm Junction Foundation (FJF), a subsidiary of Farm Junction Limited, has announced the launch of the inaugural “Most Beautiful Farmer (MBF) Lagos” project.

The project is a groundbreaking agricultural empowerment initiative designed to uplift and showcase Nigeria’s bountiful farming community. The program seeks to “make farming cool” by combining technical training with an innovative pageantry model.

Farm Foundation launches empowerment programme for female farmers Credit: Luis Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

Participants to cart away juicy prizes

As part of Farm Junction’s ongoing commitment to improving food security in Nigeria, FJF was established to focus on community development and empowerment.

The Most Beautiful Farmer project is the Foundation’s first major project. It was created to support and celebrate Nigerian female farmers by enhancing their agricultural practices, communication, marketing, and distribution expertise.

This pilot phase of MBF will take place in Lagos State from September 15 to October 16, 202, culminating in a grand finale on World Food Day 2024.

Through strategic partnerships, including collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, selected participants can enhance their skills during the program through hands-on training, mentorship, and public engagement activities.

To ensure that all the skills acquired eventually contribute to the overarching theme of making farming attractive to achieve national food security, Farm Junction will provide grand prizes, including a brand new truck to the winner, seed funding worth over N5 million and other farming tools to all the participants to improve their agricultural output and aid distribution to open markets after the program ends.

The organisers have also established effective monitoring practices to ensure the project’s success.

Farm Junction's mission is to connect farmers directly to consumers, stabilise prices, and address some of Nigeria’s food value chain challenges.

The purpose of the project

The MBF programme is aligned with the mission and is part of Farm Junction’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) mandate to empower the farming community.

“We’re thrilled to launch this innovative project highlighting the importance of farmers in Nigeria while making agriculture more appealing to the younger generation,” said Dumebi Oluwole, Project Coordinator for the MBF program.

“Through this initiative, we aim to equip farmers with the tools they need to thrive in today’s agricultural landscape, from technical skills to modern marketing strategies said Yinka Omogoye, CEO of Demiller Industries and Farm Junction Ltd.”

The Most Beautiful Farmer Lagos project will celebrate the farmers' beauty in their dedication to feeding the nation and highlight their vital role in ensuring food security. The participants will receive specialised training and mentorship, and agricultural experts will conduct assessments.

FG to crash prices of rice, maize, wheat, other food items

Legit.ng earlier reported that The Nigerian government has given Nigerian food importers a free pass to import food into the country.

Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, said the Nigerian government has approved about N2 trillion to tackle food inflation.

The minister stated that the government had also approved a 150-day duty-free import window for food commodities, which would allow the import of some commodities via land and sea borders under the programme.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng