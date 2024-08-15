InnovationHub Africa, the organisers of the prestigious Nigeria Innovation Summit (NIS) have announced the top agenda for the event.

This year’s event will explore how an innovative culture is essential for national development and provides opportunities for economic growth.

Source: Original

Now in its 9th year, the Nigeria Innovation Summit (NIS) is an annual event that brings together stakeholders from different sectors of the economy to discuss ground-breaking ideas, trends, opportunities, and numerous verticals to accelerate innovation, attain global competitiveness and explore present innovative approaches to fixing existing problems, redundant economic playbooks, systems, and structures.

Disclosing the event’s agenda, Mr. Tony Ajah, the Programme Director of the Summit, says:

“This year’s event with the theme Building a Culture of Innovation will explore how an innovative culture is essential for national development and provides opportunities for economic growth. As leading nations around the world have used the culture of innovation to improve the quality of their lives, Nigeria and Africa should not be left out.”

Mr. Ajah stressed that:

“To establish this culture of innovation, we must build strong institutions that leverage emerging technologies to solve critical local problems. Hence, NIS is designed to be the springboard of such insights and challenge the minds of stakeholders to begin leveraging innovative culture for global competitiveness and digital acceleration.”

The highlights of NIS2024 include the Nigeria Innovation Experience Talks (NiX Talks); Innovation Tours, Innovation Showcases & Exhibitions, Startup Pitch, the 2024 Nigeria Innovation Awards, and more.

NIS 9.0, which holds on 2nd October, 2024 at the Muson Centre, Lagos, will witness a plethora of speakers from government agencies, corporate organisations, investment groups, international bodies, research institutions, and leading startups in Nigeria and around the world. The event will also be live-streamed to a wider audience across Nigeria and beyond on our YouTube and Facebook pages.

Through previous editions, NIS has attracted over 10,000 delegates, 200 speakers and panellists, 100 tertiary institutions and research centres, 40 government ministries, attendees from 36 states, over 100 sponsors and partners, 40 countries in attendance, and over 85 award recipients.

These organisations play in key sectors ranging from governance, fintech, information technology, retail, e-commerce, banking and finance, agriculture, healthcare, logistics, foreign relations, diaspora communities, and foreign diplomats.

NIS has continued to partner with the world’s leading innovation providers from the academic community, government, and industry in order to connect Nigerian businesses and innovators to the global innovation ecosystem.

The 2024 edition of the Summit offers great opportunities through sponsorship, partnership, and exhibitions of innovative products, ideas, and services. Participation is open to all the stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem. For more inquiries and participation, please visit: https://innovationsummit.ng/

Source: Legit.ng