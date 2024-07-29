Entrepreneurs Urged to Harness Business Possibilities Across Africa

Business leaders have asked entrepreneurs in Nigeria to exploit the business opportunities in Africa

The leaders asked business leaders to unite and collectively exploit Africa’s rich resources for business growth

Manasseh Dogon emphasized the conference’s role as a blueprint for other African nations

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Industry leaders and stakeholders have called on entrepreneurs and business leaders to explore and leverage the abundant business opportunities available within Africa for the continent’s overall development.

At the Marketplace Stakeholders Africa conference held on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Abuja, host Manasseh Dogon emphasized the conference’s role as a blueprint for other African nations. He announced that the event would occur quarterly across various African countries.

Business leaders at the event in Abuja Credit: Marketplace stakeholders

Source: Getty Images

New conference to unite entrepreneurs

“The primary aim of Marketplace Stakeholders Africa is to unite industry leaders under one roof to educate them on the upcoming developments in Africa. We’ve found through production intelligence that many opportunities in Africa remain uncoordinated. This conference provides an avenue for industry leaders to discover and maximize these opportunities,” said Mr. Dogon.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He highlighted the importance of self-management in overcoming business barriers. “We often place expectations on our leaders, but we must also take responsibility as businesspeople and individuals. It’s essential to view the world from a global perspective. Our efforts here will serve as a blueprint for other African countries, helping them to maximize their potential,” he added.

Dogon further explained that Marketplace Stakeholders Africa is a groundbreaking conference organized by Maime Innovation Foundation in collaboration with The Metropolitan Church. The event aims to bring together industry leaders, market experts, creatives, and innovators from various sectors across Africa.

The event aims to expose entrepreneurs to business tools

“The conference will facilitate open dialogues with industry stakeholders and the press, addressing prevalent problems in their respective industries and offering contemporary solutions through production intelligence. This concept involves using one’s knowledge, experience, insight, and skills to improve the African economy by innovating products, services, and technologies that address real-life problems within communities and markets,” he explained.

According to reports, the event aims to expose young entrepreneurs, market leaders, students, and innovators to diverse industries from a global perspective, thereby creating an environment for investors to capitalize on untapped potential and resources throughout Africa.

Additionally, Ehiogie Osaigbovo, CEO of Enived Travels Limited, advised Nigerians to acquire employable skills rather than lament unemployment.

This conference will travel to countries such as Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa, establishing a continental network to maximize Africa’s business potential.

Expert predicts new exchange rate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bismark Rewane, the managing director of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, has said that the Nigerian currency, the naira, will rally from N1,700 to N1,500 per dollar as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) 's interest rate hike is expected to boost foreign portfolio investment in August 2024.

CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 26.75% from 26.25% in May 2024 to control surging inflation and promote a favourable environment for foreign investment.

Data from the FMDQ Exchange shows that the naira closed at N1,586.71 per dollar on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, compared to the N1,584.76 it traded the day before.

Source: Legit.ng