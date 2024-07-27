How to block OPay account and ATM card with USSD shortcode

Financial security is an important factor to consider when looking for financial services. OPay is one of the leading mobile money platforms in the country and has the safety of customers’ funds at the forefront of its operations.

OPay is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria as a Mobile Money Operator (MMO) and users' funds are secured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) which recently increased the maximum deposit insurance coverage from N500,000 to N5 million - putting it at the same level of coverage as commercial banks.

OPay introduces *955*131# and *955*132# short code to block account

To further enhance the control OPay users have over their funds, a USSD short code has been developed to quickly block accounts in case of a security breach or other unforeseen circumstances.

Just by dialling *955*131# Users can promptly block their accounts in case their phones get misplaced or stolen or in cases of unexpected security breaches to prevent unauthorised access and transactions. The *955*132# shortcode can also be used to lock OPay cards at a single dial.

Steps to block OPay account with USSD code:

On a mobile phone dial *955*131# and follow the prompts to lock your account

To block Opay debit card dial *955*132# and also follow the prompts.

You can also visit the nearest OPay office to you for any customer resolution and complaints. OPay has offices in different cities in Nigeria including Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Kano, Imo, Aba, Kogi, Port Harcourt and more. Click HERE for OPay’s office addresses.

OPay’s dedication to raising awareness against scams and protecting users' funds has been emphasised by the company’s managing director, Mr Dauda Gotring, who explained what has been put in place to build user confidence. He said

“At OPay, Users’ financial security is our top priority. By combining comprehensive regulatory compliance, innovative security features, and ongoing user education, we are building a digital banking ecosystem where users can transact with confidence.”

Source: Legit.ng