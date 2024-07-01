Austria has declared job vacancies across various sectors, outlining job categories eligible for visa applications for foreigners interested

The country is open to accepting new foreign workers who are qualified to help close its labour shortages

It said it has opportunities for sectors such as Plumbers, pipefitters, agriculture, and Electrical mechanics, among several others

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Austria, a European country, is looking to attract skilled workers from all over the world, including Nigerians, to fill vacant positions.

According to the country’s official statistics agency, there is a labour shortage and nearly 200,000 job vacancies unfilled in the first quarter of 2024.

Autrail needs workers Photo credit: kali9

Source: Getty Images

The agency highlighted that the average number of available vacancies stands at 196,400, reflecting an 8.5% increase from the previous quarter, which recorded 181,000 vacancies.

Regarding job vacancies, Tobias Thomas, General Director of Statistics Austria, noted that most available job offers are in the service sector, accounting for 113,200 vacancies.

The manufacturing sector has 46,100 unfilled positions, and the public sector has 37,100.

Austria seeks foreign workers

To fill this gap, Austria is increasingly reliant on foreign workers, and its 2023 EURES report highlights the urgent need for skilled workers in various occupations.

These occupations include

Electrical mechanics and fitters

Agricultural and industrial machinery mechanics and repairers

Motor vehicle mechanics and repairers

Sheet metal workers

Welders and flame cutters

Spray painters and varnishers

Plumbers and pipefitters

Roofers

Carpenters and joiners

Cooks

Nursing associate professionals

Construction supervisors

Physical and engineering science technicians

Mechanical and electrical engineering technicians

Systems analysts

Midwifery professionals

Generalist medical practitioners

Engineering professionals

Competitive Salaries for High-Demand Occupations

Salaries in Austria

Vanguard reports that Austria is among the highest-paying European countries, with media practitioners earning as much as €162,974 annually.

Registered nurses earn €69,552. Electrical engineers make an average of €75,384 annually, and automotive mechanics earn €43,001.

Visa requirements

As a Nigerian interested in applying for work, the visa type is a D visa.

There is also an opportunity to apply for a Red-White-Red card, which grants a two-year work and residence permit. A Schengen Visa cannot be converted into a long-term work visa.

Denmark invites Nigerian carpenters, welders, chefs

Legit.ng earlier reported that Denmark revised its positive list to lure foreign skilled workers to address its labour shortage.

The list refers to professions needing more skilled or highly qualified professionals.

According to the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration, the list is updated twice yearly due to the ongoing labour monitoring between January and July.

Source: Legit.ng