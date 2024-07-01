After Denmark, Another European Country Needs Workers, Lists Types of Jobs Available To Get Visa
- Austria has declared job vacancies across various sectors, outlining job categories eligible for visa applications for foreigners interested
- The country is open to accepting new foreign workers who are qualified to help close its labour shortages
- It said it has opportunities for sectors such as Plumbers, pipefitters, agriculture, and Electrical mechanics, among several others
Austria, a European country, is looking to attract skilled workers from all over the world, including Nigerians, to fill vacant positions.
According to the country’s official statistics agency, there is a labour shortage and nearly 200,000 job vacancies unfilled in the first quarter of 2024.
The agency highlighted that the average number of available vacancies stands at 196,400, reflecting an 8.5% increase from the previous quarter, which recorded 181,000 vacancies.
Regarding job vacancies, Tobias Thomas, General Director of Statistics Austria, noted that most available job offers are in the service sector, accounting for 113,200 vacancies.
The manufacturing sector has 46,100 unfilled positions, and the public sector has 37,100.
Austria seeks foreign workers
To fill this gap, Austria is increasingly reliant on foreign workers, and its 2023 EURES report highlights the urgent need for skilled workers in various occupations.
These occupations include
Electrical mechanics and fitters
Agricultural and industrial machinery mechanics and repairers
Motor vehicle mechanics and repairers
Sheet metal workers
Welders and flame cutters
Spray painters and varnishers
Plumbers and pipefitters
Roofers
Carpenters and joiners
Cooks
Nursing associate professionals
Construction supervisors
Physical and engineering science technicians
Mechanical and electrical engineering technicians
Systems analysts
Midwifery professionals
Generalist medical practitioners
Engineering professionals
Competitive Salaries for High-Demand Occupations
Salaries in Austria
Vanguard reports that Austria is among the highest-paying European countries, with media practitioners earning as much as €162,974 annually.
Registered nurses earn €69,552. Electrical engineers make an average of €75,384 annually, and automotive mechanics earn €43,001.
Visa requirements
As a Nigerian interested in applying for work, the visa type is a D visa.
There is also an opportunity to apply for a Red-White-Red card, which grants a two-year work and residence permit. A Schengen Visa cannot be converted into a long-term work visa.
Denmark invites Nigerian carpenters, welders, chefs
Legit.ng earlier reported that Denmark revised its positive list to lure foreign skilled workers to address its labour shortage.
The list refers to professions needing more skilled or highly qualified professionals.
According to the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration, the list is updated twice yearly due to the ongoing labour monitoring between January and July.
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.