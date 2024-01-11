Nigerian businesses dealt with some difficulty due to the challenging business environment in 2023

Many businesses that could no longer withstand the storm had to close down operations

Nigeria witnessed the death of six major local businesses in 10 months up till December

The year 2023 brought turbulence for Nigerian businesses, which had to deal with a challenging business environment.

Many businesses have been impacted by persistent problems such as a lack of foreign exchange, insufficient power, port congestion, numerous taxation, insecurity, and poor infrastructure, particularly in the industrial sector.

Six major Nigerian businesses ceased operations in the country in the ten months leading up to December 2023 as a result of the challenging business environment, according to a BusinessDay report.

Here is the highlight of the companies:

MABISCO

Ogun State-based MABISCO, a locally-owned biscuit firm, shut down in March.

The company was founded in 2016 and has more than 300 distributors nationwide. Its packing equipment could process 350 packs per minute, and its manufacturing capacity was 3.5 tons per hour.

54Gene

The genomics firm 54Gene closed its doors in September after four years of operation, during which it raised $45 million in three fundraising rounds.

The company's death in September culminated in a turbulent year in 2022, with numerous staff grievances and other legal troubles.

Lazarpay

Lazerpay, a web3 and cryptocurrency payment startup, shut down in April after two years because of financial difficulties.

The business only lasted two years before closing its doors.

Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo unveiled the Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company in 2017.

The company abruptly stopped operations in December, citing unanticipated events that impacted business operations.

The corporation carried out what it claimed as temporary personnel redundancies in December, even though manufacturing had stopped some months before, to guarantee the enterprise's long-term viability.

DropX

Founded in 2021, DropX was a delivery-focused firm that shut down in December due to difficult startup economic conditions.

Praise Alli-Johnson and Oluwatope Liasu launched the company in 2021 with many ideas to fulfil their mission: to provide businesses and individuals with fast and dependable delivery services.

Okadabooks

After ten years, digital publishing and bookselling pioneer Okadabooks closed its doors in November, citing unsurmountable obstacles in the challenging macroeconomic environment.

