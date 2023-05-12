The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has released a list of over 8,000 applicants who have yet to collect their printed passports

The list is available on the NIS website and includes the applicant's name, passport number

Applicants who find their names on the list are advised to contact the NIS office where their passport was printed to arrange for collection

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has released a list of over 8,000 applicants who have yet to collect their printed passports.

The NIS list, which is updated regularly, includes the applicant's surname, first name, other name, passport number, and production date.

Applicants who find their names on the list are advised to contact the NIS office where their passport was printed to arrange for collection.

The release of the list of uncollected passports is a positive step by the NIS amidst complaints of delays.

Immigration defends passport delay

The Vanguard reports that on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023, the Comptroller-General of the NIS, Idris Jere, appeared before the ad hoc Committee of the House of Representatives to explain the delays in issuing passports.

Jere attributed the delay to the dearth of the International passport booklet to the unavailability of foreign exchange from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to aid production abroad.

He said:

"Several factors contribute to the passport scarcity, including the absence of a passport production factory in Nigeria, as production occurs outside the country.

The production of passports requires the use of seven critical components that are sold on the global market, with assembly and manufacturing taking place in Malaysia.

"Consequently, the production process relies solely on forex, and the shortage of forex due to the Naira's depreciation is a serious concern."

To check your name on the list of ready but uncollected international passports click here.

