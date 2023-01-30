About 11 firms and individuals have been blacklisted by the World Bank for various offences

The firms were found guilty of infractions ranging from contract fraud and bribery

One of the companies was also blacklisted by the Central Bank of Nigeria following a tip-off by the World Bank

The World Bank blacklisted about 11 Nigerian companies and individuals in 2022.

The organisations include

Gitto Costruzioni Generali Nigeria Limited,

Chez Aviv Nigeria Limited, Lutoyilez Construct Limited,

Softech IT Solutions and Services Limited, ALG Global Concept Limited and

Aim Consultants Limited.

11 Nigerian companies and individuals blacklisted by World Bank

Source: Getty Images

Individuals also named in the debarred list

Individuals barred by the Washinton-based bank are Bamidele Obiniyi, Frank John Nnaji, Isaiah Salihu Kantigi, Abuharaira Labaran and Amin Mousalli.

Reports say that the bank embarks on periodic sanctioning of contractors and firms which breach its procurement guidelines in other to promote transparency in contract awards and prevention of procurement fraud among businesses it deals with.

The World Bank debars companies and individuals that go against its procurement procedures.

A statement by the bank said a company or contractor is considered ‘cross debarred’ when a member of a financial institution finds a contractor guilty of procurement fraud or other related offences.

The practice also exists among Africa Development Bank (AfDB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development the Inter-American Development Bank Group and the World Bank Group.

Gitto was debarred by AfDB with effect from December 2022.

The organisation was accused of fraudulent and obstructive practices during the bidding and contract award process for the Bank’s Transport Sector Support Programme.

Projects executed by the company

The firm has executed notable projects in Nigeria including the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja, Akwa Ibom International Airport and the Central Bank of Nigeria building in Bayelsa State.

CBN has delisted the firms for the next four years.

Nnaji, one of the blacklisted contractors was debarred by the World Bank for the next nine years.

Nnaji was blacklisted alongside Chez Aviv Nigeria Limited the same day with their sanctions running for the same nine years.

The bank said:

“The period of ineligibility for Chez Aviv Nigeria Limited (“Chez Aviv”) extends to any legal entity that it directly or indirectly controls. The minimum period of ineligibility is the nine-year period indicated.”

“Provided, however, that after this minimum period of ineligibility of nine years, Chez Aviv may be released from ineligibility only if it has demonstrated to the World Bank Group’s Integrity Compliance Officer that it has complied with the following conditions:

The firm has Igwe Anthony, Friday Nnaji and Steve Nnaji as directors. It was accused of procurement fraud.

Barred for fraud and bribery

Softtech IT solutions & Services Limited and Kantigi were penalised for four and five years respectively, lasting for your years.

Meanwhile, both Softech IT Solutions & Services Limited and Kantigi were sanctioned for four and five years. The sanctions for both entities took effect on March 29, 2022.

AIM Consultants Limited and Mousalli were barred the same day and slammed with a two-year ban expiring December 21, 2024.

The firms were penalised for making improper payments totalling N12.95 million to project officials.

A report by the bank stated that the AIM Consultant transferred money into the personal accounts of two Resident Engineers for various project officials.

