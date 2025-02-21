The Dangote and other Nigerian refineries have explained the reason for the shortfall in domestic fuel supply

Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) blamed the oil industry regulators over its failure to supply enough crude to refineries

The development follows the drop in the landing cost of petrol to N928 per litre on Thursday, February 20, 2025

The Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) has blamed the oil industry for its failure to meet domestic fuel consumption demands.

Refinery owners blame FG for the shortfall

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) disclosed this recently.

Refiners, however, said regulators could not allocate enough crude oil to local refineries, preventing them from reaching their full production capacity.

They accused the NMDPRA of preferring to issue petrol import licenses to meet the needs of domestic refiners.

Punch quotes CORAN’s publicity secretary, Eche Idoko as saying that the prolonged absence of oil allocation under the Domestic Crude Oil Supply Obligation (DSCSO) guidelines is the reason for the shortfall in petrol supply.

Idoko stated this as he reacted to a revelation by NMDPRA that Nigeria’s three functional refineries produce less than 50% of the country’s daily petrol consumption needs.

The authority said the shortfall was being met by importation as local production is less than consumption.

CORAN says Oil producers violate industry laws

CORAN disclosed that the reason local refineries could not operate at full capacity is due to the government’s refusal to allocate more crude to the refineries.

The CORAN spokesman said that for over six months, local refineries have not received a single barrel of oil via the DSCO or any other arrangement.

He lampooned the government for continuing to rely on imports while Nigeria’s refinery capacity has almost 900,000 barrels daily.

He said the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) mandates crude producers to meet domestic obligations before exporting, saying the producers have flouted the Act due to a lack of enforcement.

Idoko blamed the regulators, in this case, the NMDPRA, which has failed to enforce the PIA and the DSCO.

He said the regulator should be held accountable for the challenges preventing refineries from hitting full operational capacities.

He cited the Dangote Refinery example, which asked marketers in 2024 to load products from its storage tanks.

Petrol landing cost drops

Meanwhile, on Thursday, February 20, 2025, the landing cost of petrol crashed to N928.99 per litre.

Dealers said the cost factors in various expenses such as shipping, import duties, and exchange rates were responsible.

Data from the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) disclosed that the on-spot estimate of import duty parity into tanks was N928.00 per litre, an increase of N1 from the N927.27 quoted on Friday, February 7, 2025.

Dangote Refinery crashes diesel prices by N55

