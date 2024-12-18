Nigerians are currently experiencing a decline in petrol prices as it now boasts two functional refineries

The Dangote and Port Harcourt refineries have led to a crash in petrol prices from N1,200 to N1,025 in some locations

However, some African countries are battling high fuel prices as global oil prices remain volatile

Nigeria has experienced volatility in its fuel prices following the removal of the petrol subsidy in 2023.

Petrol prices increased from N198 per litre in May 2023 to over N1,150 in October this year as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) adjusted prices.

Nigerians experience volatile petrol prices

The state oil firm adjusted prices three times in two months, reflecting the volatility.

Analysts have said the increase in petrol prices led to high inflation in Nigeria as motorists paid more to purchase petrol and passed the cost on to commuters.

However, following the Dangote Refinery's coming on-stream, petrol prices began to decline as marketers reached a deal with the plant to purchase the commodity at a reduced rate.

Growing competition became tougher when the state-owned Port Harcourt Refinery began producing PMS, leading to more price adjustments.

Refineries slash petrol prices

Dangote Refinery, which sold petrol to marketers at N997, reduced its price to N979, showing the intense competition in the downstream sector.

Also, the NNPC crashed petrol prices, with major marketers crashing them from N1,200 per litre to N1,025, a drastic decline from the high of N1,200.

Meanwhile, data shows that while Nigerians enjoy declining fuel prices, other African countries battled the high cost of fuel selling for as high as N1,700 per litre in some African countries.

African countries experience high petrol costs

Available data shows 10 African countries with the most expensive petrol prices as of December 9, 2024/

As reported in November of this year, the average fuel price in Africa is about $1.24 per litre.

Reports say fuel prices in December for the Central Africa Republic, Senegal, Zimbabwe, and Ivory Coast declined from last month.

However, fuel prices in Malawi, Mauritius, and Guinea rose marginally. Prices in Kenya and Sierra Leone stayed the same, in line with global oil prices.

Top 10 African countries with high petrol prices

Central Africa Republic: $1.765

Senegal: $1.589

Zimbabwe: $1.480

Malawi: $1.459

Mauritius: $1.432

Ivory Coast: $1.404

Guinea: $1.391

Sierra Leone: $1.387

Kenya: $1.385

Burundi: $1.381

Fuel prices crash by over N100 in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that fuel prices crashed significantly in the last three weeks following robust competition in the market.

Checks reveal that major marketers and other filling stations reduced prices as independent marketers said its members hoped to begin lifting petrol from the Port Harcourt refinery.

Dangote Refinery and PETROAN members also continued discussions to begin direct petrol purchases.

