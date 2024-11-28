The NERC deadline for electricity consumers to upgrade their meters has expired, but there is hope

Eko Distribution Company has informed its customers that, despite the expiration of the deadline, the meter upgrade is still possible

The only challenge is that customers will not be able to load tokens on their prepaid meters unless the upgrade is completed

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko DisCo) said customers can still upgrade their electricity meters despite the expiration of the November 24 Token Identifier (TID) rollover deadline.

In a statement posted on its social media platforms, the power company emphasized that customers who have yet to complete the mandatory upgrade would be unable to vend or load tokens on their meters.

The statement reads:

"Can I still upgrade my meter now that the TID rollover deadline is over? Yes! You can still upgrade your meter to STS 2.

"Visit kctcheck.ekedp.com to get your two sets of 20-digit KCTs (Key Change Tokens) and load them, one after the other, to upgrade your meter.

"Do note that this upgrade is mandatory. You will not be able to vend or load your token until your meter is upgraded. This upgrade is free!"

FG partners with companies to install over 1 million metres in Nigeria

Meanwhile, The federal government has reached agreements with companies to provide and install 1,437,500 smart meters throughout Nigeria through the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and energy distribution companies (DisCos).

The Punch reported that Messrs XJ Group Corporation, Ningbo Sanxing Medical and Electric Company Limited, and Ningbo Sanxing Smart Electric Company Limited are among these companies.

FG introduces 10-year repayment plan for prepaid meters

Legit.ng reported that the minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, has explained that electricity consumers who receive free prepaid meters will have a repayment period of up to 10 years.

This clarification contrasts with earlier claims suggesting that customers who purchase meters would be reimbursed through energy credits.

During a recent address in Ibadan, the minister acknowledged that the rising cost of meters has posed a significant challenge.

