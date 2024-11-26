The NNPC Ltd has once again reiterated that its 1.8 mbpd figure crude oil production for October is accurate

The national oil company also dismissed reports that there is a difference between its figures and NUPRC

A strong crude oil production will provide the federal government with the needed revenue to fix fiscal issues

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has dismissed claims discrepancies between its crude oil production figures and those provided by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Company (NUPRC).

In a statement Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer clarified that the difference in figures cited by the two entities stems from variations in the reporting periods.

ThisDay had reported a mismatch between the 1.54 million barrels per day (mbpd) reported by NUPRC and the 1.8 mbpd cited by NNPC Ltd.

However, Soneye explained that the 1.8 mbpd figure referenced the peak production achieved in October, while the NUPRC’s figure reflected average production for September.

“The CEO of NUPRC who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Development & Production, Mr Enorense Amadasu, was quoted as saying: “This represents an increase of 253,710, bpd to reach 1.8 million bpd in October, up from 1.54 million bpd in September 2024, representing 16.56 per cent month-on-month rise.”

NNPC confirms 1.8mbp production

Soneye added that the NUPRC also confirmed at the NAPE event that the 1.8mbpd feat pushed Nigeria’s production beyond the 1.5mbpd quota of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). NewsTelegrah repeorts

“There is, therefore, no disparity or discrepancy in the production figures by NNPC Ltd and the regulator.

“NNPC Ltd is working closely with relevant stakeholders to boost production to 2mbpd and above by the end of 2024.”

