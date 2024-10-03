Petroleum marks are pleading with the federal government to allow its members to purchase petroleum products directly

To relieve pressure in the industry, the federal government has been urged by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to permit its members to source petroleum products directly.

In his 2024 Independence speech on Tuesday in Awka, Chinedu Anyaso, Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu Depot, who oversees the states of Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu, stated this.

Anyaso stated that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. was in charge of product sourcing and pricing.

“As it is today, we are selling according to the price we are getting the products, there is not much we can do to influence the major variables of price and availability. IPMAN controls about 85% of retail outlets in the country, so we are in a position to play greater impacts in the reforms going on in the sector.

“If the sector is further liberalised to allow IPMAN participate as major stakeholders, products will definitely become more available and price will be cheaper,” he said.

In order to obtain direct supply from the business, Anyaso stated that the national leadership of IPMAN was already in strategic talks with the Dangote Refinery management.

Direct product sourcing from the corporation, he claimed, would lower costs. Anyaso said IPMAN had been to the Port Harcourt Refinery and could attest to the fact that significant efforts were being made to reopen the company. He gave his optimistic assessment that the goods would be lifted there shortly.

He urged Nigerians to recognise IPMAN's contribution to the industry's continuous struggle.

Anyaso added that lower sales and profitability were among the negative effects of the industry problem for marketers.

The IPMAN chairman said there will be hope for Nigerians, encouraging them to maintain trust in their nation.

